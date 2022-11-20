A City Imposes A Ban On 11 "Foreign Dog Breeds"

As it turns out, all dog breeds are not man's best friends. A city will impose a ban on the importation of some animals. A recent series of dog attacks has shaken city residents. Recently a woman was critically injured after a pet dog bit her on August 11.

The woman who suffered the injuries is in recovery. Her pet breed was a Dogo Argentino. In 2021, the district reported 10,950 dog bite cases. Around 8,939 new cases occurred between January and November 15 this year. A senior MCG official, requesting anonymity, said the city has at least 150,000 stray dogs; and 15,000 pet dogs. (source)

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

Vivek Chaudhuri is an advocate at Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. Vivek said there is a need for animal control programs. It should “only [be a] scientific, humane, and viable solution”.

“[Previous] law is clear that strays dogs cannot be relocated, nor put in pounds. They can only be picked for sterilization and dropped back exactly from where they were picked. Every now and then, we hear instances of animal lovers being harassed for feeding the strays. There are people who spend a lot of time, money, and effort in getting the strays neutered and vaccinated. Their efforts need to be lauded,” he said.

The forum has also directed MCG to devise a policy for pet dogs within a span of 3 months. The 11 dog breeds that have been banned are: (source)

American Bulldog

American Pitbull terriers

Dogo Argentino

Rottweiller

Boerboel

Presa Canario

Neapolitan Mastiff

Wolfdog

Cane Corso

Bandog

Fila Brasileiro

These breeds have been categorized as ‘dangerous foreign breeds.’ The forum has also said on November 15, “The MCG is directed to cancel all the licence/s if any, issued in this regard in favor of the dog owners for keeping the above-cited pet dogs with immediate effect and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs immediately.” (source)

The statement continues, “Every registered dog shall wear a collar to which shall be attached a metal token coupled with a metal chain. The MCG is directed to require that one family will keep only one dog and that whenever the registered dog is taken to public places, its mouth shall be properly covered with a net cap or otherwise,” the 16-page order added.

