Errors Prevent Hawaiians From Receiving Rebates Of Up To $1,200

Thousands of residents in Hawaii will not get the rebate promised earlier this year. If you believed the payment's non-arrival was a delay, it is not. The checks were worth $300 to $1,200, and distribution began in the summer.

There were snags in the distribution process. But even after officials resolve these issues, many people will not get the payment.

The Hawaiians missing state payments lost them to the debt they owed to agencies. For example, the money went to child support and wage garnishments. (source)

Hawaii News Now spoke with State Tax Director Isaac Choy. Choy said his department has been fielding up to 80 calls a day from residents asking about the checks. He explained some refunds were either held back for two reasons. An agency claimed it. Or it came back to the department because the taxpayer entered incorrect information. Here is his statement.

“If you haven’t gotten your check, then there’s something on the taxpayer side, that’s not reconciling and we’re going to have to go through all of that."

On November 21, a contact system for taxpayers to call or email the department will open. A total of 535,665 paper checks and direct deposits have gone out already. (source)

Reminder about eligibility rules for the payments

Single taxpayers earning less than $100,000 will get $300 per person. Couples with an income under $200,000 get $300 per person in their household. The maximum for couples with a family is $1,200. But, single taxpayers that earn more than $100,000 will get $100. To qualify for the check, you must have lived in Hawaii for at least nine months. Refunds go to those who file their 2021 state tax return by December 31 of this year. (source)

