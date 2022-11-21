Scientists Create A Black Hole And It Is Much Like Stephen Hawking's 1974 Theory

Scientists simulated a black hole in a lab and saw how it began to glow. The behavior proved Stephen Hawking's theory from 1974. He claimed a black hole emitted a rare form of radiation.

What is a black hole? A black hole is a region of spacetime where gravity is so strong that nothing, including light or other electromagnetic waves, has enough energy to escape it. The theory of general relativity predicts that a sufficiently compact mass can deform spacetime to form a black hole. (source)

A team of physicists from the University of Amsterdam created it. They named the black hole event - the horizon. The group used a chain of atoms in a single file to gain further understanding about the behavior of a black hole. (source)

Hawking presented his results in 1974. It showed that black holes emit radiation, which may continue until they exhaust their energy and evaporate. The released energy is today known as Hawking radiation. Initially, Hawking's radiation was controversial. But this creation managed to prove Stephen Hawking's 1974 theory.

The scientist's creation started to glow. According to Science Alert , Hawking radiation happens when "particles are born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations. [All this occurs because of] the black hole's break in spacetime." The fact that the radiation exhibits a glow itself is a strange space anomaly. The event horizon of a black hole is supposed to be where neither light nor matter is able to get out. (source)

We all learn about the strength of a black hole in science class – and how we would all be inevitably sucked in as a result. This is possible due to its density within a certain range of the center. So even an attempt at traveling beyond light speed (or any velocity in the universe) would not make this unavoidable. (source)

The black hole event also caused a rise in temperature that matched theoretical expectations. But only when part of the chain extended beyond the event horizon, Science Alert reported. As a result, it is believed this entanglement of particles that straddle the event horizon plays a big role in generating Hawking radiation. (source)

"This can open a venue for exploring fundamental quantum-mechanical aspects alongside gravity and curved spacetimes in various condensed matter settings," the scientists wrote in their paper published by Physical Review Research .

