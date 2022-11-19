Woman Reads $28,000 Hospital Delivery Charges, $4,000 Was For Skin-To-Skin Newborn Contact

A mother shocked her husband on camera when she read the itemized bill for her hospital delivery. It surprised him to learn they would charge for every single action that happened in the room.

The video posted by J & J Family (@jandjfamily1) on TikTok has gone viral, gaining over 6.6 million views.

@jandjfamily1 Getting charged for the skin to skin is what sent him off 😭😭 ♬ original sound - J & J Family

In the video, Jenny Mukendi reads an itemized list from a hospital bill to her husband, Josh. The receipt follows the birth of their daughter, Kimmery, earlier in the month. The total was a little over $28,000, including coverage from insurance, Jenny said.

She listed part of the breakdown in the video. The epidural was $17,253, the hospital room was $3,675.60, and the food cost was $176.70. Jenny also said the skin-to-skin contact for her with her daughter was “free,”. But this was not the case for her husband, and it cost $4,000.

“How is pizza $176, and how do they charge me for weighing my daughter on my own chest?” Josh said in the video, with a shocked look on his face.

In the comments, people recounted their experiences with high hospital delivery fees. Others were happy to not live in the U.S because of the high expense.

“Both my hospital bills for both my kids are in collections,” one commenter said.

“I’m [so] glad I’m in the UK because if they charged me for skin to skin with my own baby I would be swinging hands with everyone,” another commenter said.

Why is this cost so high for the dad holding his child?

Photo by Filip Mroz on Unsplash

In 2016, a dad paid $39.95 for holding his newborn baby. The hospital explained the cost was not for simply holding the baby. But for extra oversight of the nurse. The nurse ensured the mom and the baby remained safe after delivery, the New York Times reported.

The disparity between the 2016 and 2022 charges is significant because of inflation. Expenses can vary dramatically in the U.S. depending on the type of baby delivery. America is one of the most expensive places to have a child, according to Forbes. (source)

If you donate here, I'll receive a small contribution, thanks.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a professional.