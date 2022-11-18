New Minnesota One-Time $1,000 Check Proposal: Are You Any Closer To Getting The Payment?

The recent midterms will mean a lot of changes. A new leader could throw out some proposals which were under discussion. What would be the result? Residents will have to wait for new legislatures to get more state rebates and relief checks.

Is this the case, or will residents be closer to getting the money?

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was proposing a $1,000 check. It would come from a $9 billion budget surplus and go to state taxpayers. Governor Walz first proposed the plan earlier this year. Minnesotans have renewed hope to see the extra cash following the midterm elections. (source)

When first proposed, Republicans in the state senate opposed it. But this time, the landscape of Minnesota's state legislature is different. The Democrat Farm Labor party (DFL) won control of both chambers. The rebate program now has a higher chance of receiving approval. (source)

Who would qualify?

Many unknowns surround the extra cash. But here are the details from when Walz first proposed the direct payments in January. It was only $500. The intent was to help Americans combat rising inflation. By spring, the governor raised that amount to $1,000 for Minnesotans who earned less than $165,000. Couples who filed their taxes jointly and reported less than $275,000 in income would receive $2,000. (source)

If approved, the money would help 2.7 million Minnesota citizens. With the DFL in legislature control, taxpayers hope to see the funds in 2023. (source)

