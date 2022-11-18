Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

According to Brannen and Rebolledo, the asteroid was massive. The Earth’s atmosphere tore and formed a vacuum even before the asteroid hit. In his book, Brannen shares an interview with Rebolledo. Rebolledo explained what may have occurred during the collision. (source)

“The pressure of the atmosphere in front of the asteroid started excavating the crater before it even got there. When the asteroid made an impact, it was intact. As the asteroid collided with the Earth, in the sky above it where there should have been air, the rock punched a hole of outer space vacuum in the atmosphere. As the heavens rushed in to close this hole, enormous volumes of earth were expelled into orbit and beyond—all within a second or two of impact. So there’s probably little bits of dinosaur bone up on the Moon?” asked Brannen. “Yeah, probably,” said Rebolledo.

The asteroid Rebolledo speaks about it was more damage than the one identified below.

Here is another tweet made in relation to the scientist's revelation.

The speculation began after Apollo 14 astronauts found Earth rocks on the moon in 1971. Many believe the old granite got there via an asteroid’s collision with Earth. They found dense Earth matter but no DNA. It makes many skeptical about the discovery and explanations for it. (source)

If you donate here, I'll receive a small contribution, thanks.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports, including Esquire Magazine, IFL Science, and The Meat Eater.