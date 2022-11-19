A U.S. Ghost Army Helped Fight The Germans

The war against the Germans had many silent partners. The U.S. Army was super creative in its approach against enemies. The organization recruited soldiers who specialized in the "art" of war.

The operation began in March 1943 with a Cleveland art college. Bernie Bluestein was 19 years old when he spotted a vague notice on the college's bulletin board. It was in the middle of World War II. The United States Army sought recruits for a new, non-combat camouflage unit. Art would deceive and misdirect the enemy. (source)

Even though Bluestein was not a fighter-type person, he wanted to serve. He enlisted in the enigmatic unit. He did not know it at the time. But the assignment would prove riskier than most non-combat roles. If the Nazis learned the so-called “Ghost Army” was playing them, they would retaliate. “If I had known that before I got into the service, I probably would have made a different decision,” says Bluestein. He is now 98. Bluestein remains an avid artist living in Schaumburg, Illinois. (source)

Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

The group's name was the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops. The unit carried out more than 20 deception campaigns during the war's final year. The Ghost Army drew on members’ artistic talent and technological savvy. They created elaborate illusions featuring inflatable tanks, jeeps, and artillery; speakers that blasted prerecorded tracks of troops in action; and falsified radio dispatches. The goal was to confuse and intimidate the Germans. The Ghost Army offered a false sense of the Americans’ numbers and troop movements. (source)

The 23rd saved the lives of an estimated 15,000 to 30,000 American servicemen. Their successful missions included D-Day and Operation Viersen. Viersen was a March 1945 hoax convincing the Germans they planned to cross the Rhine River far north. (source)

The Ghost Army unit was small; it comprised 1,023 men and 82 officers. The soldiers’ visual, sonic, and radio deceptions convinced the Germans they faced enemy forces of up to 40,000 men. (source)

Despite the Ghost Army’s pivotal role in the Allied victory, few beyond the unit knew of its existence. The group's exploits first became public in April 1985. The U.S. government declassified the unit's history. And around the same time, veterans shared accounts of their days. Veteran Arthur Shilstone illustrated an article. It offered firsthand testimony of his wartime experiences. (source)

