Dollar General Customer Says Stores Across America 'Super Overstocked' But The Brand Plans To Offer More Services

A woman's walk through Dollar General caught the attention of many users. In the video, she struggled to push her shopping cart passed a very high stack of grocery items. Commenters said many other Dollar General locations across the country look the same.

The post with over 268,000 views is by TikTok user Alexis (@__mesmerizeyou). Her clip shows the poor conditions customers have to go through to buy goods for lower prices.

Photo by Jake Nebov on Unsplash

A customer highlighted the crammed walking spaces in the store

The company has had many employees go viral complaining about the problem. They pleaded with management for help with the overflowing inventory in stores. Most of these videos show the locations having only one employee.

Alexis' Dollar General video has rekindled the overstocked discussion. She displays her attempts to move through the aisles of the store. Many are too full of boxed extra products to navigate.

What was the feedback in the comments?

In the comments, many users shared similar experiences.

“And here I’m thinking it’s only in my neighborhood.”

“So that’s just the company standard and not just poor management.”

“Reasons why I don’t go. Like why y’all got the whole inventory out.”

Other commenters offered explanations.

“As someone who’s worked at 2 of them – it’s not always an issue of lack of employees. It’s a lack of hours that the manager is able to give employees.”

“From experience, it’s because it’ll be the one worker that basically does everything in the store and cashier at the same time.”

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

More of the same?

Inflation has made Dollar General a popular shopping destination, so many think the company will not do much to address the issue. In August 2022, the company widened its offerings to include fresh produce.

The company will further expand the service available at 19,000 locations in November 2022. Dollar General will partner with the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation—a nonprofit organization. The duo will introduce " an educational pilot ". Here is a description of the program.

You'll be able to determine what kind and brand of pain reliever will best assist you by using your phone to scan a quick response (QR) code clearly displayed on the shelves. Per the press release, the code takes you to the foundation's OTC Pain Relief Interactive Quiz.

"The assessment (available in both English and Spanish) prompts shoppers to answer a series of short questions, taking into consideration their individual risk factors in order to provide a personalized report." Once you've run through the quiz, you'll receive your official recommendation.

If you donate here, I'll receive a small contribution, thanks.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. *This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. This article should not be considered shopping or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used. We do not own copyrights to the images, the TikTok handle has been tagged to give full credit.*