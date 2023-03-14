New Venture Capital Funding Deals: March 14, 2023

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Several startups have successfully raised funds in recent venture capital deals. The companies include Mitiga, HelloSelf, Jungle, Elate, and Connectd, with a total of over $78 million in funding. Let's take a closer look at each of these companies and their recent funding rounds.

Mitiga

Mitiga, a New York-based cloud and SaaS incident response company, raised $45 million in Series A funding. The funding round was led by ClearSky Security, with participation from Samsung Next, Blackstone, Atlantic Bridge, and DNX.

The company provides cloud-native security solutions to businesses, helping them to respond to security incidents and reduce their exposure to risk. The funds will be used to expand the company's operations, hire new staff, and develop new products.

HelloSelf

HelloSelf, a London-based digital therapy platform, raised $20 million in Series B funding. The funding round was led by Octopus Ventures, with participation from Omers, Mantaray, and Oxford Capital.

The company provides therapy services through its digital platform, connecting clients with qualified therapists. The funds will be used to develop new products, expand the company's operations, and hire new staff.

Jungle

Jungle, a São Paulo-based Web3 game publisher, raised $6 million in seed funding. The funding round was co-led by BITKRAFT Ventures and Framework Ventures, with participation from Delphi Digital, Karatage, Fourth Revolution Capital, Monoceros, 32bit Ventures, Stateless Ventures, Snackclub, Bodhi, and Norte Ventures.

The company develops games using blockchain technology, allowing users to earn rewards and trade items on a decentralized platform. The funds will be used to develop new games, expand the company's operations, and hire new staff.

Elate

Elate, an Indianapolis-based cloud-based planning software company raised $4.9 million in Series A funding led by WestWave Capital. The company provides financial planning software to businesses, helping them to forecast and manage their finances.

The funds will be used to develop new products, expand the company's operations, and hire new staff. Elate plans to use the funds to accelerate its growth and expand its customer base.

Connectd

Connectd, a London-based relationship-building platform between startups, investors, and advisors, raised $2.6 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by LiFE Ventures, with participation from Blue Lake, Mail Venture Partners, Arch Law, Syndicate Room, and others.

The platform allows startups to connect with investors and advisors, helping them to build relationships and grow their businesses. The funds will be used to expand the company's operations, develop new products, and hire new staff.

Conclusion

These five companies are among the many startups securing funding in recent venture capital deals. The funding will allow them to accelerate their growth, develop new products, and expand their operations. With increasing interest in startups and technology, it's likely that we'll continue to see more funding rounds in the coming months.

