The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns Harbor

A local holiday tradition continues, The Bozak Family Christmas Light Show is celebrating its 8th year of spectacular holiday lights and music magic. Programmed and constructed by Porter County Councilman Andy Bozak, his son Ayden and daughters Ava and Abriella, this year's show is bigger, better, and brighter than ever with thousands more lights drawing over 8,000 watts of electricity!

Bozak Family Light Show - Rear of Home Photo by Andy Bozak

The light show runs nightly from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM Sunday through Thursday and until 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday nights at 259 Lake Park Road, Burns Harbor, IN. Because the lights are timed to music, be sure you tune your radio to 92.5FM. This year’s show contains 13 custom programmed songs to watch the lights dance to. The lights remain on until Jan 2nd, 2023.



Bozak Family Light Show - Front of Home Photo by Andy Bozak

A secure donation box will also be present with 100% of the money collected going to The Caring Place in Valparaiso, IN. The Caring Place provides desperately needed assistance and shelter to women and children in need.

Donation Box - 100% goes to The Caring Place Photo by Andy Bozak

*Special Event at The Bozak Family Christmas Light Show*

The Bozak Family again Hosts FREE Christmas Light Show with special visit from SANTA!

On Thursday, December 15th from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm the Bozak Family along with The Amanda Forum (part of The Caring Place, http://thecaringplacenwi.org/the-amanda-forum/) will be handing free out hot cocoa and candy canes to all their visitors.

Caring Place people welcome guests on Santa Night! Photo by Andy Bozak

The Bozak Family will have also have a special guest joining us from the North Pole for this event. That’s right, Santa is coming and there will be free photos provided with Santa for download. Santa will be there from 5:00pm to 6:30pm.

The Caring Place and Part of the Bozak Family take a pic with Santa. Photo by Andy Bozak

For more information, email Andy Bozak at andy@abphotoshots.com

or check the Bozak Family Christmas Light Show on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/bozakfamilylights