How to Finally Get Fit

Burk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTJkZ_0djOCreg00
Woman photo created by lookstudio  -  www.freepik.com

Gyms are jampacked right now. Well, unless Covid still got those places closed where you live. Everywhere else, they’re packed to the top.

Why? Because it’s January. And with every first month of the year come the new year resolutions. On top of many people’s lists: Getting fit. Finally.

Fast forward to February, and the gyms are back to normal again. Why? Because most people have already quit by then.

What can we do about that?

1. Don’t go to the gym

Okay, this sounds counter-intuitive, but it’s actually two valid points in one.

Step 1

First of all, getting fit has very little to do with exercise. The majority of it is eating. Unfortunately. I love my burgers just as much as the next guy.

Food will make or break your fitness goals. So, before you even think about the gym, try to think about your food choices.

And no, don’t quit everything you love cold turkey! That will just lead to failure. Baby steps! Some tips:

Step 2

Secondly, you don’t need a gym (or an expensive membership) to get fit. Especially for beginners, simple exercises that you can do at home are all that’s needed to get going. It doesn’t have to be much either! No 1.5-hour session 5 days a week.

You’re going to burn out quicker than a cheap candle. - Burk

Instead, make use of these tips:

  • do 15 minutes one day, 30 the next, then take a day off and continue the day after with 20 minutes
  • A yoga YouTube video, a bodyweight session, or a fast walk in the park are all perfect exercises

However, if you love to go to the gym, then go. Do you!

2. It’s not a sprint (unless you sprint)

What I mean by this is, unless you're a sprinter, it’s not a race. Getting fit is a lifestyle, not something to check off in 4 weeks.

A lifestyle means it’s going to become a habit and then it’ll be effective. Otherwise, you’ll end up quitting before it really began.

This is the part most people, including me, struggle with. Creating a new habit or routine is not easy. And it will take some time.

As with writing, consistency is key to fitness as well.

3. Challenge yourself

One thing I love about the new year and all the resolutions is the plethora of fitness challenges you can take part in right now. Oftentimes for free. Don’t pay for something like that. You won’t succeed just because you paid.

Yoga challenges like our favorite ones from German yoga queen Mady Morrison, 90-day challenges with bodyweight workouts, running groups, and much more. These are all great ways to get fit and social at the same time.

For me, this always helps to stick with a routine. My wife and I try to do these challenges together.

4. Throw away your scale

You don’t want to weigh yourself constantly. Weight is really not an important factor for getting fit and healthy. I mean, generally speaking, it can be, of course, but daily weighting won’t help. Here are two tips:

  1. Instead of weighting, you could take measurements of the areas you want to improve in, like the waist or hips, arms or legs, and take these every week or two weeks. Those changes will take longer but they’ll make a larger visual difference. Your weight might not even change at all because you lose fat and build muscle. Ideally.
  2. Or you could focus on strength and endurance improvements, for example, how many reps you can do at a certain weight now vs. in 1 month from now, or how fast you can run a mile now vs. 30 days later.

5. “Excuse me”

To be honest, this is my Achilles heel. Excuses. I always find ten of them when I don’t want to work out.

There’s no way around it, then just … stop with the excuses. Then again, don’t beat yourself up for taking a day off. Our bodies do need off-time to refuel, ideally with a lot of sleep and good food.

Bonus

Please, listen to music (or some other audio medium like podcasts or audiobooks) while you work out. This has multiple effects:

  1. You’re distracted in a good way. Time will fly.
  2. You’ll learn something along the way or just release happy hormones like Dopamine while listening to your favorite tunes. Who doesn’t love to feel great while working out?
  3. You might discover new cool songs or playlists along the way.

The bottom line

I’m by no means a “fit” person. I have my struggles with routines and consistency. I’m on the same journey as many of you. As a father of 5, I also have the unofficially mandatory dad bod which I love to get rid of this year.

Let’s recap the tips I try to follow in 2022:

  1. No gym, instead bodyweight workouts and home exercises. Also a heavy focus on nutrition.
  2. Building a habit
  3. Taking part in challenges
  4. No daily weighting
  5. No excuses

What’s your plan for 2022?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Linguist and blogger. Writing about Blogging, Social Media, Business, Health, Nutrition, Fashion, News, Fun Facts, and more.

278 followers

More from Burk

The Most Spoken Languages In The World

Fun fact: These 10 languages only originate from 3 different language families. I’ve always been fascinated by languages. Not surprisingly, I am a linguist by trade now. I have worked with or tried to learn multiple languages besides my mother tongue German. These include English, Latin, Greek, Russian, French, Japanese, Chinese, Urdu, Sanskrit, Serbo-Croatian, and Lithuanian.

Read full story

Steph Curry Has Just Become a Top 5 Greatest Player of all Time (In My Opinion)

Ah, GOAT lists. Controversial, mostly subjective, beloved or hated, and a lot of fun. As the huge basketball fan that I am, I’ve made my own GOAT list at the end of 2021. And it might be quite different from yours. Let’s see!

Read full story
13 comments

The First US School Shooting Dates Back to 1840

The tragic school shooting in Michigan where a 15-year old killed 3 and wounded 11 people is just the latest incidence is a sad history of similar events dating back almost 200 years ago.

Read full story
60 comments

Apple Is Secretly Building a Social Media Network

Apple is at war with Facebook. Over privacy, data protection, tracking, and probably a dozen things more. To further heat up their rivalry Apple is now (and has been for quite a while) secretly building its own social media network to compete with Facebook's namesake but also with its messaging platforms Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Read full story
1 comments

These Were the Most Popular Websites 1995–2005

A visual trip down memory lane of the world wide web. I was there. At the beginning of the digital age. The introduction of the internet to the mainstream public. I saw the rise and fall of MySpace, the first steps of Facebook, how Apple went from bankruptcy to being the most valuable company in the world. Heck, I even witnessed the launch of a tiny project called Google Search. The internet made all this possible. Oh, how it has changed in 3 decades. Take a trip down memory lane with me and revisit the most popular websites from 1995 to 2005.

Read full story

How Nutrition Science (Mis)Leads to Dietary Advice, and the 20% Madness

Nutrition science is confusing. A scientific discipline that is riddled with debates, ambiguities, and false positives. Basic nutritional knowledge keeps us from dying. Many of the known deficiencies that occur through inadequate dieting lead to death. Or deadly disease.

Read full story

Looking Stylish Without Buying New Clothes In 2022

I used to think that - in order to be trendy & stylish - I needed to follow the current trends and buy new fancy clothes every season. While that's not inherently wrong, it's not right either. Let's have a look at a few quick tips to look and dress more stylishly without buying new clothes constantly.

Read full story
3 comments

Nike Allegedly Shreds New Sneakers to Sell "Recycled" Stuff

Recycling is cool. Upcycling too. Getting greener, more sustainable, eco-friendly. It’s trendy. Nothing wrong with that, right?. Well, let’s find out how to screw this up, shall we?

Read full story
1 comments

How to Change Icons On Your iPhone For Free

I bet you've heard it, but if you haven't, here's the short version: You can set custom app icons on your iPhone or iPad with the Shortcuts app from Apple. It's a very nice workaround to make your home screen look the way you want it to look. Don't get me wrong: It's not close to what Android offers in terms of customization, but it's a nice start. Let's have a look!

Read full story
1 comments

The Annual Happiness Report Lists the Happiest Countries 2021

Photo by Nick Fewings on UnsplashPhoto by Nick Fewings on Unsplash. German poet and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe once wrote:. He is happiest, be he king or peasant, who finds peace in his home.

Read full story
1 comments

What the Heck Is an NFT? An Introduction

What the Heck Is an NFT - Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash. You have heard the term NFT. It's all over the internet: YouTube, Twitter, Blogs, Vlogs, and every place you could imagine. I never thought these strange NFTs would explode in popularity like this. I was wrong.

Read full story
3 comments

Apple to Buy DuckDuckGo?

A thought that has been flying around for quite a while is a search engine from Apple. Why? Google is the industry leader. There is Bing, Yandex, and some others. But most have the same problem, well, they call it their business model: advertising. In every way possible.

Read full story
14 comments

How a Woman on TikTok Earns Millions by Showing Amazon Products

What? Probably the first question that comes to mind when hearing something like this, right? I sometimes can't believe these stories although I am quite familiar with many creative ways to earn money online. Let's dive in.

Read full story

Instagram Is No Longer a Photosharing App, That Leaves Room for New Contenders

Screenshot from glass.photoScreenshot from glass.photo. Instagram wants to be TikTok. And a shopping platform. YouTube wants to be TikTok too. Short videos have become a booming industry. Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram at Facebook recently said:

Read full story
1 comments

Steroids In Hollywood - Today's Naturally Unobtainable Male Body Image

No, it's not chicken breast, broccoli, and 3 hours of exercise a day that will get you there. Have you noticed a trend in Hollywood over the last two decades? I'm picturing a young Russell Crowe in "Gladiator" 2000. Brilliant. Powerful. Muscular. In today's Hollywood though, he wouldn't even be considered particularly muscular and he would have certainly had to look like Dwayne Johnson to play this role in 2021.

Read full story

How Waist-to-Hip-Ratio Is Correlated to Heart Attacks

Photo by Bill Oxford on UnsplashPhoto by Bill Oxford on Unsplash. Have you heard of the Waist-to-Hip-Ratio (WHR)? If not, there's a strong connection between WHR and diseases like diabetes, stroke, or heart disease. The WHR is directly correlated to heart attacks.

Read full story
1 comments

How Men Overcompensate When Their Manliness Is Threatened (Science and Opinion)

Photo by Abby Savage on UnsplashPhoto by Abby Savage on Unsplash. Breaking gender roles in stereotypical relationship settings sounds easy. But it's not. Not for all of us. Without realizing it, we can fall back into outdated societal paradigms.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy