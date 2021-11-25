How to Change Icons On Your iPhone For Free

Burk

Don't buy expensive icon packs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4MrA_0d6Z5DIv00
Image by author, background photo from Unsplash

I bet you've heard it, but if you haven't, here's the short version: You can set custom app icons on your iPhone or iPad with the Shortcuts app from Apple. It's a very nice workaround to make your home screen look the way you want it to look. Don't get me wrong: It's not close to what Android offers in terms of customization, but it's a nice start. Let's have a look!

Requirements

As mentioned above, you need the Apple Shortcuts app. But don't worry, it's a free download on the App Store, and no hassle to use.

Secondly, you need the Apple Files app to download icons or image files that you want to use on your home screen. This app is probably already installed on your device. If not, it's also a free download from the App Store.

Thirdly, you need at least iOS 14. I'd prefer iOS 14.3 as this makes the workaround much more pleasant to use.

Get some icons

Where do you get icons? Well, you can actually use any image files (jpg, png) if you wish. You can find millions of icons for free online. But that takes a bit more time to do.

Or you can get a pre-packed set of icons. Many, many, maaannny people sell these online, sometimes for ridiculous prices up to $30. Don't do that! I wrote an article about that topic by the way.

A nice marketplace for iOS icons is Gumroad. You will find icon packs of all kinds there. Unfortunately only a few are free. Most do costs. You will find plenty for reasonable prices though.

I created several free icon packs myself. These are minimal clean icons in black, white, or colorful themes. Feel free to download those. You will get a download link with a .zip file including all icons in .png format. Unpack the .zip file and proceed with the instructions below.

How-to

I'll give you a short step-by-step guide on how to set the icons using the Shortcuts app. I decided to not include images to keep the page length in check. I think the instructions are quite clear anyway.

  1. Firstly open the Shortcuts app on your iOS device.
  2. Next, select the "+" symbol to add a new shortcut. If you don't see the following page you probably need to tap on "All Shortcuts" first.
  3. Tap on "Add Action".
  4. Tap on "Scripting".
  5. Tap on "Open App" on the next screen.
  6. Select the blue highlighted "Choose" next.
  7. Now search for the app you want to replace.
  8. Tap on the three dots top right next.
  9. Next, you can add a name for this action and you can add it to the home screen which is what we want.
  10. On the next screen, you want to tap on the default image logo at the bottom.
  11. On the menu that popped up select either "Choose Photo" or "Choose File" which will open the Files app.
  12. Now you open your image file.
  13. Next, you can give that image a name which will be displayed under the app icon on the home screen. You can also leave that blank in which case there will be no text under the icon. That looks quite cool I think. You can create minimal home screens with that.
  14. Lastly, you tap on "Add" in the top right corner and you're done. You should now have a new app icon on your home screen.

Done

That's it. There's really nothing more to it. You can customize your home screen even further with transparent widgets, to make it look like in the image above. I used the free app Yidget for this. But there are tons of other apps that do the same. Have fun customizing your iPhone!

Show me your home screen! I'd love to see how you styled it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
appleiosiphoneapp storetech

Comments / 1

Published by

Linguist and blogger. Writing about Blogging, Social Media, Business, Health, Nutrition, Fashion, News, Fun Facts, and more.

203 followers

More from Burk

How Nutrition Science (Mis)Leads to Dietary Advice, and the 20% Madness

Nutrition science is a mess, basically. A scientific discipline that is riddled with debates, obscurities, ambiguities, myths, and false positives. I used to entertain the idea of studying nutrition. I am glad, I didn't. It's extremely interesting, yet outrageously misleading.

Read full story

5 Easy Tips to Always Look Stylish Without Buying New Clothes

I used to think that - in order to be trendy & stylish - I needed to follow the current trends and buy new fancy clothes every season. While that's not inherently wrong, it's not right either. Let's have a look at a few quick tips to look and dress more stylishly without buying new clothes constantly.

Read full story

Nike Allegedly Shreds New Sneakers to Sell "Recycled" Stuff

Recycling is cool. Upcycling too. Getting greener, more sustainable, eco-friendly. It’s trendy. Nothing wrong with that, right?. Well, let’s find out how to screw this up, shall we?

Read full story
1 comments

Steroids In Hollywood - Today's Naturally Unobtainable Male Body Image

No, it's not chicken breast, broccoli, and 3 hours of exercise a day that will get you there. Have you noticed a trend in Hollywood over the last two decades? I'm picturing a young Russell Crowe in "Gladiator" 2000. Brilliant. Powerful. Muscular. In today's Hollywood though, he wouldn't even be considered particularly muscular and he would have certainly had to look like Dwayne Johnson to play this role in 2021. Here's the problem with that.

Read full story

Top 10 Happiest States in the US, Ranked in a Detailed Survey

Woman photo created by ArthurHidden - www.freepik.comWoman photo created by ArthurHidden - www.freepik.com. A survey on WalletHub ranked all 50 US states on happiness in 2021. To come up with the results, they scored points in three areas:

Read full story

The Annual Happiness Report Lists the Happiest Countries 2021

Photo by Nick Fewings on UnsplashPhoto by Nick Fewings on Unsplash. German poet and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe once wrote:. He is happiest, be he king or peasant, who finds peace in his home.

Read full story
1 comments

What the Heck Is an NFT? An Introduction

What the Heck Is an NFT - Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash. You have heard the term NFT. It's all over the internet: YouTube, Twitter, Blogs, Vlogs, and every place you could imagine. I never thought these strange NFTs would explode in popularity like this. I was wrong.

Read full story
3 comments

Apple to Buy DuckDuckGo?

A thought that has been flying around for quite a while is a search engine from Apple. Why? Google is the industry leader. There is Bing, Yandex, and some others. But most have the same problem, well, they call it their business model: advertising. In every way possible.

Read full story
15 comments

How a Woman on TikTok Earns Millions by Showing Amazon Products

What? Probably the first question that comes to mind when hearing something like this, right? I sometimes can't believe these stories although I am quite familiar with many creative ways to earn money online. Let's dive in.

Read full story

Instagram Is No Longer a Photosharing App, That Leaves Room for New Contenders

Screenshot from glass.photoScreenshot from glass.photo. Instagram wants to be TikTok. And a shopping platform. YouTube wants to be TikTok too. Short videos have become a booming industry. Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram at Facebook recently said:

Read full story
1 comments

What Is Attractive, According to Science

Photo by kevin laminto on UnsplashPhoto by kevin laminto on Unsplash. We're animals. Still. Attraction is an instinct. While it's versatile to some extend, key aspects of perceived attractiveness seem to be inherent to our species. Logically, traits of attractiveness differ between women and men. Both, in physical form and in inner qualities. A few are surprisingly similar though. The following 5 traits of physical attractiveness have been pointed out by science.

Read full story

How Waist-to-Hip-Ratio Is Correlated to Heart Attacks

Photo by Bill Oxford on UnsplashPhoto by Bill Oxford on Unsplash. Have you heard of the Waist-to-Hip-Ratio (WHR)? If not, there's a strong connection between WHR and diseases like diabetes, stroke, or heart disease. The WHR is directly correlated to heart attacks.

Read full story
1 comments

How Men Overcompensate When Their Manliness Is Threatened

Photo by Abby Savage on UnsplashPhoto by Abby Savage on Unsplash. Breaking gender roles in stereotypical relationship settings sounds easy. But it's not. Not for all of us. Without realizing it, we can fall back into outdated societal paradigms.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy