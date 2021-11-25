Top 10 Happiest States in the US, Ranked in a Detailed Survey

Woman photo created by ArthurHidden - www.freepik.com Woman photo created by ArthurHidden - www.freepik.com

A survey on WalletHub ranked all 50 US states on happiness in 2021. To come up with the results, they scored points in three areas:

Emotional & Physical Well-Being: This includes factors like Physical Health Index, Adverse Childhood Experiences, Life Expectancy, and Suicide Rate among others. Work Environment: On this list, you’ll find metrics like Current and Long-term Unemployment Rate, Income-Growth Rate, Median Credit Score, Number of Work Hours, and Commute Time among others. Community & Environment: For the third pillar, they’ve taken into account Volunteer Rate, Average Leisure Time Spent per Day, and Separation & Divorce Rate among others.

So, overall a thorough and well-rounded set of factors. Let’s find out which states rocked this ranking.

The top 10 happiest states in the USA

Before I start, let’s keep it nice here. This is just a ranking. You can be happy anywhere. Don’t panic. I’ll add a fitting quote because why not:

“Now and then it’s good to pause in our pursuit of happiness and just be happy.” — Guillaume Apollinaire

10. Massachusetts

Massachusetts came in at number 3 for Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 13 for Work Environment, and 43 for Community & Environment.

9. New Jersey

New Jersey scored number 1 for Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 39 for Work Environment, and 22 for Community & Environment.

8. Maryland

Maryland ranked number 6 in Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 38 in Work Environment, and 8 in Community & Environment.

7. Idaho

Idaho came in at number 28 for Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2 for Work Environment, and 2 for Community & Environment.

6. South Dakota

South Dakota scored number 14 for Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 6 for Work Environment, and 4 for Community & Environment.

5. North Dakota

North Dakota ranked number 13 in Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 5 in Work Environment, and 6 in Community & Environment.

4. California

California came in at number 4 for Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 20 for Work Environment, and 11 for Community & Environment.

3. Hawaii

Hawaii scored number 8 for Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 15 for Work Environment, and 3 for Community & Environment.

2. Minnesota

Minnesota ranked number 2 in Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 4 in Work Environment, and 9 in Community & Environment.

1. Utah

Utah came in at number 9 for Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 1 for Work Environment, and 1 for Community & Environment.

Would you have guessed any of these? Tell me!