Winter weather can destroy your car if you don’t adequately prepare for the colder temperatures. From a freezing fuel line to a dead battery to poor tire traction, a vehicle without the proper maintenance might leave you driving unsafely or stranded in the cold if your car breaks down.

To help you try and get your car ready for possible freezing temperatures and snow or ice driving, here are 11 winter car maintenance tips to keep your vehicle in tip-top shape.

Check your antifreeze

Antifreeze helps prevent liquids that move through your engine and radiator from getting too hot or too cold. When you mix antifreeze with water, you get coolant, which is an essential part of your vehicle’s operation.

According to ExxonMobil, in addition to helping prevent rust and corrosion, antifreeze also helps to prevent literal freezing. Without it, you could start experiencing freezing in the coolant chamber, radiator or in other areas throughout your vehicle, like fuel lines.

Get an oil change

Getting an oil change before the temperature drops is wise when you want your vehicle to perform optimally. According to Gunther Kia, a dealership in Florida, oil thickens in colder temperatures. This makes for harder work on your engine and filtration system.

To prepare for the winter, get an oil change and tell your automotive professional the conditions you will be driving in and where you’ll be storing your vehicle. Will you have your vehicle outside throughout the winter or in a garage? Will your car be sitting a lot during the winter?

This information can help them determine the best oil and filters for your vehicle and let your automotive professional know if you may need more frequent oil changes during the cold weather.

Keep your gas tank full

A frozen fuel line is more common when you keep your gas tank low, so keeping your tank at least three quarters of the way full can help prevent freezing. Make sure your fuel cap screws on tightly and doesn’t have any damage, and replace your gas cap if you suspect any issues.

You can opt for fuel-line antifreeze if you experience freezing, or you can place your car in a warmer location such as a carport or garage.

Make sure your battery is at peak performance

According to Firestone Complete Auto Care, a car battery loses about one-third of its strength in freezing temperatures. Once the temperature gets far below freezing, a car battery can lose more than half of its strength.

Because cold weather has such a deteriorating effect on your vehicle’s battery, check and make sure your battery is in good running condition before any extreme cold weather begins.

You can use a multimeter tool to check your battery’s voltage. But if you have any doubts or concerns about your battery’s performance, replace it with a high performance battery that will do well in extreme cold.

Get a tuneup

Before you start driving in the freezing cold or snow, take your car into the dealership or your trusted local automotive professional for a tuneup . During a tuneup, AutoZone indicates the shop should check your fluids, replace any belts and hoses in need of replacement, swap out old filters and replace spark plugs and other ignition parts that may need to be swapped, such as wires and coils.

If you know a lot about cars and already have all the tools and parts available, you can DIY a tuneup at home. However, if you have any questions or concerns about completing car maintenance solo, take your car to a qualified professional.

Check that heat and defrost systems work properly

If your heat is on the fritz, this can be a hazardous issue if temperatures reach below freezing and you sit in your car for long periods. Ensure your heat and defrost system are all working. This means you must confirm interior heat, front windshield defrost and rear windshield defrost all function and heat up correctly.

The defrost system is vital during the winter because it helps you see through the ice and frost in those cold temperatures. According to United Tire, the most common cause of a malfunctioning front defrost system is broken controls. If your rear windshield defrost isn’t working, a broken wire is likely the culprit.

Place an ice scraper, salt and other cold-weather safety items in your vehicle

Seventy percent of roads in the United States are in areas where it snows, and one-fourth of weather-related auto accidents are in snowy, slushy or icy conditions, Carsurance reports.

Storing a winter safety emergency backpack in your car can help if you get in a collision or get stuck somewhere. The kit should include an ice scraper, salt for melting ice, traction sand, a warm blanket, flares, matches, a car tool kit, a first aid kit, a small amount of (nonperishable) food, a water bottle, extra coolant and anything else you think might be necessary.

Get windshield de-icing fluid and winter wiper blades

There are many different types of defrosting solutions for your car windshield. The most common types are a basic ice scraper and windshield washer fluid with a de-icing compound included in the fluid. Another option is a spray-on de-icing solution you can spray directly on your windshield to help melt frost. It also prevents too much frost from accumulating on your windshield.

Have a basic ice scraper for removing thick layers of ice and frost and a de-icing solution to keep the windshield frost-free while driving.

Winter windshield wiper blades are another smart decision. Winter wiper blades have extra rubber protection to prevent freezing and ice buildup. If you plan on driving in conditions like snow or sleet where the visibility is low and your wipers could freeze, a good pair of winter wiper blades can help promote extra safety and peace of mind.

You should also make sure your windshield is free of glass chips as well. It is possible for small cracks to expand into larger ones during freezing conditions. Unless it is a crack or chip that extends more than six inches, you can DIY windshield repair relatively easily.

Clean headlights and replace old bulbs

When driving in cold rain or snow, it can be difficult to see your surroundings. It can also be problematic if other cars can’t see you coming.

Clean your lights with toothpaste, baking soda or window cleaner and then polish them with Rain-X. This can enhance your visibility while also helping other cars see your vehicle.

Consider winter tires if you’ll be driving in the snow

Traction is a major winter issue because freezing conditions, rain, snow and ice make for slick roads. Winter tires have deep tread, flexible rubber and specially-designed grooves to better grip surfaces and give you more control.

As temperatures cool, tires get harder and have less grip. A regular set of nonwinter tires might still be needed to prevent slipping and sliding if you live in an area with a lot of precipitation.

Clear space in your garage for your vehicle

If your garage is cluttered with items you haven’t looked at in years, winter is an excellent time to clear out your garage and make space for your vehicle.

Even if you don’t plan to park in your garage daily, it’s helpful to have a warm location to store your vehicle if needed.