Winter Roads Call for Good Brakes—Signs You May Need Them Checked

Bumper.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6gMh_0jjt9aSg00
Automobile brake pads replacement in car repair shopPhoto by(Shutterstock/Dmitry Kalinovsky)

Disclosure: We do not and will not make any money off the links featured in this story.

A brake failure is every motorist's nightmare. You’re zipping along on your way to work, mind adrift, thinking about the day ahead, and you try to stop at a red light. Only you don’t stop. You push the brake and the pedal sinks to the floor, and you end up slamming into the back of the car ahead of you, in a nasty fender bender or worse.

Luckily, brake failure is relatively rare, accounting for less than 2% of auto accidents according to a US Department of Transportation study from 2018. The even better news is the risk of failure can be significantly mitigated with proper maintenance. So what are some signs that you need to get your brakes checked sooner rather than later?

1. Decreased pedal resistance

A temperamental or soft brake pedal is one of the most urgent signs that you should get your brakes checked. If you’ve ever gotten brakes replaced on a vehicle or purchased a brand new car, you’re probably familiar with the sensation of mint brakes. They provide a lot of resistance when you step on the pedal, and for the uninitiated, can even jolt the car suddenly to a stop.

Decreased resistance can indicate anything from cylinder wear to a brake fluid leak (particularly if you notice fluid spotting or pooling under your vehicle). Anytime the pedal starts to feel unusually soft, or you notice a significant increase in the travel distance when you step on it, it’s time to head to your mechanic for a check-up.

2. Unusual brake noise

An early sign of brake deterioration often comes from a change in your brake's sound profile. If your brakes start emitting a high-pitched shriek, a grinding noise, or any metal-on-metal sound, it’s an indicator that the pads are getting worn perilously thin, and you should get them checked/replaced.

But it’s not always pad wear that causes brakes to malfunction or fail. Issues can also develop with the rotors or brake lines, so any unusual sounds originating with your brakes should be investigated promptly. When functioning well, brakes should be relatively quiet, especially from inside the car, so if you start hearing any brake noise as you pull up to a stop, consider it a red flag.

3. Handling changes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UX1e2_0jjt9aSg00
Woman driving a carPhoto by(Shutterstock/admin_design)

Though there are a number of reasons cars begin pulling in one direction or the handling profile changes, brake wear is one of the most common causes. If the steering wheel feels like it’s being dragged to the right, particularly while braking, it may be a stuck caliper issue. This is particularly likely to be the case if the sensation is paired with a grinding noise.

Regardless of the specific symptoms, a change in your car’s handling is always a cause for concern and should be investigated as soon as possible. Even minor pulling can lead to increased tire wear in the best case scenario, but it can also be an indicator of a more serious or worsening issue.

4. Vibrations when braking

If you brake suddenly, anti-lock brakes will pulse in an attempt to slow the rotation of your vehicle’s wheels without locking them up. This helps avoid locked brakes which freeze the wheels in place while doing very little to slow the car down. That means you continue forward, burning down your tires where they’re in contact with the ground and reduce very little of your forward momentum. You may have experienced this phenomenon if you’ve ever had to stop suddenly while traveling at high speed.

However, if you’re experiencing these sorts of pulsing vibrations under normal braking circumstances, it’s likely because the rotor has become warped over time. When a rotor loses its uniform roundness, it causes tiny bumps and vibrations when pressed against the brake pads to slow the vehicle. Over time, these vibrations can worsen as increasing stress is applied to the rotor under braking, leading to faulty brakes or even brake failure.

5. Burnt rubber odor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBkzY_0jjt9aSg00
Car wheel drifting and smoking on track.Photo by(Shutterstock/Avigator Fortuner)

Any time your brakes get overheated, from excessive or extreme use, you may notice a burnt rubber odor coming from them. While many people associate this smell with tire wear, it’s often actually caused by friction between the brake rotors and pads.

For new brakes, this isn’t an issue. New pads are typically covered with a resin that becomes polymerized from contact with the rotors, so if you recently replaced your brakes, that’s the likely cause of the burning smell you’re experiencing. If your brakes are older, the burning scent could be the pads themselves beginning to critically wear or even disintegrate.

Early detection is key

As with many things, the earlier you diagnose and address brake issues, the better. If your car is exhibiting any of the above warning signs (or any other abnormal brake behavior), don’t wait: get yourself to an auto shop pronto, and dodge a potentially major issue further down the road. The number one thing that can raise the cost of your brake repair is simply waiting too long to make the repair.

It is also a good idea to limit stopping when driving at high speeds because this may cause more wear and tear. The pressure your brakes face when you brake slowly wears them away every time you stop. In contrast, stopping when traveling at high speeds requires more effort.

Having a knowledge of the speed limit for each state you drive in would help you avoid having to stop at high speed on an unfamiliar road when you weren't aware you were speeding.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# car# brakes# vehicle maintenance

Comments / 1

Published by

Bumper is a leading vehicle history report company that offers consumers historical data on thefts, market value, accidents and more. We feature information that is helpful to car owners on maintaining, buying, selling and trading a vehicle.

New York State
195 followers

More from Bumper.com

10 Factors That Affect Your Car's Resale Value

Cash money for your car(Shutterstock/Virrage Images) The old axiom is true: A car starts to depreciate in value the moment you drive it off the lot. That said, there are a number of factors that determine just how much value bleeds away before you resell a vehicle. While many of those factors are outside of your control, there are a number the owner can control. Here are 10 factors that influence a car’s resale value, and what you can do to try and ensure you get the most value out of your used vehicle.

Read full story

Switching to EV. Do it now or wait?

electric car in concept of green energy(Shutterstock/Blue Planet Studio) As the global climate crisis continues to evolve, many are looking for ways to lower emissions and do their best to protect and preserve our planet. One of the most attractive and readily available options is the switch to an electric vehicle (EV). But while mainstream adoption continues to ramp up, EVs are still a relatively new idea and come with a number of questions. What are the advantages and disadvantages? How easy/cheap is it to charge an EV? Do you need special equipment? What’s the range of a typical EV?

Read full story

Get funky smells out of your car

spraying fragrant deodorant inside the car(shutterstock/Hans.P) Cars can smell bad for various reasons, ranging from a pungent accumulation of trash to a potential component breakdown. It is always better to identify and eliminate the source of the odor, which could be your car's way of telling you something’s wrong. When left unattended for an extended period of time, this benign odor can become a severe health hazard for anyone who steps into the car.

Read full story
23 comments

12 destinations for a fall road trip

Girl relaxing enjoying holidays road trip(Shutterstock/Roman Globa) While travel can be stressful, there are few things in life more memorable than a fall road trip, especially if you’re a first-time traveler. What better way is there than to get out on the open road with family or friends and make memories that will last a lifetime? Many people have been hitting the roads as the US shifted towards a more remote work-friendly lifestyle, visiting cities that boasted a plethora of outdoor activities and internet access which made them perfect destinations for remote workers who love the great outdoors.

Read full story

Illegal Things You’re Doing While Driving Without Realizing It

man driving car from rear view on the highway(shutterstock/fanjianhua) Most driving offenses in the US are clearly defined. Every licensed driver knows you can be ticketed for exceeding the speed limit, for example. But there are other things you may be regularly doing on the road without even realizing that could get you into trouble. Here are some possible offenses.

Read full story

Important considerations for your EV purchase after passing of Inflation Reduction Act

Power supply connect to electric vehicle for charge to the battery.(shutterstock/buffaloboy) Buying an electric vehicle is a decision that can be time-consuming, stressful and exciting. Some of the most popular car brands like Honda, Kia, Toyota and Jeep are starting to introduce their most popular vehicles with an electric option. Tesla, Lucid and NIO are some of the first brands to have an all-electric lineup, so you’re not spoiled for options.

Read full story

As Gas Prices Fall, Practice Car Maintenance to Keep Your Vehicle Running Smooth

Car raised on car lift in autoservice.(shutterstock/4 PM production) Vehicles are an important part of everyday life and that makes car maintenance important. As gas prices continue to fall and level out across the country, vehicle owners may want to take those funds and reinvest them back into the vehicle. Every so often, you’ll want to make sure your car is in working order and running smoothly.

Read full story
3 comments

Determining who’s at fault in a car accident

Two men reporting a car crash for the insurance claim(shutterstock/tommaso79) A car accident can be one of the most unexpected and dangerous events in anyone’s life. What can make it worse is the conflict that follows. An accident can arouse a lot of fear and anger so making rational decisions can seem difficult. But it’s important to think with a calm mind and check the facts to see who’s really at fault in a car accident. This information is crucial to claim insurance payments, so make sure you get the details right.

Read full story

Planning a Summer Road Trip

Driving into the Sunset. Romantic Young Couple Enjoying Sunset Drive in Classic Vintage Sports Car(shutterstock / EpicStockMedia) The freedom to move as you please, the endless sightseeing possibilities, the chance to unwind—these are all part of any successful summer. But this may not easily come around unless you decide to go on an adventure on the sunny open road. Whether you travel across towns or take a long drive to some remote parts, there's nothing like racking up those miles in the summer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy