Winter Roads Call for Good Brakes—Signs You May Need Them Checked

Disclosure: We do not and will not make any money off the links featured in this story.

A brake failure is every motorist's nightmare. You’re zipping along on your way to work, mind adrift, thinking about the day ahead, and you try to stop at a red light. Only you don’t stop. You push the brake and the pedal sinks to the floor, and you end up slamming into the back of the car ahead of you, in a nasty fender bender or worse.

Luckily, brake failure is relatively rare, accounting for less than 2% of auto accidents according to a US Department of Transportation study from 2018. The even better news is the risk of failure can be significantly mitigated with proper maintenance . So what are some signs that you need to get your brakes checked sooner rather than later?

1. Decreased pedal resistance

A temperamental or soft brake pedal is one of the most urgent signs that you should get your brakes checked. If you’ve ever gotten brakes replaced on a vehicle or purchased a brand new car, you’re probably familiar with the sensation of mint brakes. They provide a lot of resistance when you step on the pedal, and for the uninitiated, can even jolt the car suddenly to a stop.

Decreased resistance can indicate anything from cylinder wear to a brake fluid leak (particularly if you notice fluid spotting or pooling under your vehicle). Anytime the pedal starts to feel unusually soft, or you notice a significant increase in the travel distance when you step on it, it’s time to head to your mechanic for a check-up.

2. Unusual brake noise

An early sign of brake deterioration often comes from a change in your brake's sound profile. If your brakes start emitting a high-pitched shriek, a grinding noise , or any metal-on-metal sound, it’s an indicator that the pads are getting worn perilously thin, and you should get them checked/replaced .

But it’s not always pad wear that causes brakes to malfunction or fail. Issues can also develop with the rotors or brake lines, so any unusual sounds originating with your brakes should be investigated promptly. When functioning well, brakes should be relatively quiet, especially from inside the car, so if you start hearing any brake noise as you pull up to a stop, consider it a red flag.

3. Handling changes

Woman driving a car Photo by (Shutterstock/admin_design)

Though there are a number of reasons cars begin pulling in one direction or the handling profile changes, brake wear is one of the most common causes. If the steering wheel feels like it’s being dragged to the right, particularly while braking, it may be a stuck caliper issue. This is particularly likely to be the case if the sensation is paired with a grinding noise.

Regardless of the specific symptoms, a change in your car’s handling is always a cause for concern and should be investigated as soon as possible. Even minor pulling can lead to increased tire wear in the best case scenario, but it can also be an indicator of a more serious or worsening issue.

4. Vibrations when braking

If you brake suddenly, anti-lock brakes will pulse in an attempt to slow the rotation of your vehicle’s wheels without locking them up. This helps avoid locked brakes which freeze the wheels in place while doing very little to slow the car down. That means you continue forward, burning down your tires where they’re in contact with the ground and reduce very little of your forward momentum. You may have experienced this phenomenon if you’ve ever had to stop suddenly while traveling at high speed.

However, if you’re experiencing these sorts of pulsing vibrations under normal braking circumstances, it’s likely because the rotor has become warped over time. When a rotor loses its uniform roundness, it causes tiny bumps and vibrations when pressed against the brake pads to slow the vehicle. Over time, these vibrations can worsen as increasing stress is applied to the rotor under braking, leading to faulty brakes or even brake failure.

5. Burnt rubber odor

Car wheel drifting and smoking on track. Photo by (Shutterstock/Avigator Fortuner)

Any time your brakes get overheated, from excessive or extreme use, you may notice a burnt rubber odor coming from them. While many people associate this smell with tire wear, it’s often actually caused by friction between the brake rotors and pads.

For new brakes, this isn’t an issue. New pads are typically covered with a resin that becomes polymerized from contact with the rotors, so if you recently replaced your brakes, that’s the likely cause of the burning smell you’re experiencing. If your brakes are older, the burning scent could be the pads themselves beginning to critically wear or even disintegrate.

Early detection is key

As with many things, the earlier you diagnose and address brake issues, the better. If your car is exhibiting any of the above warning signs (or any other abnormal brake behavior), don’t wait: get yourself to an auto shop pronto, and dodge a potentially major issue further down the road. The number one thing that can raise the cost of your brake repair is simply waiting too long to make the repair.

It is also a good idea to limit stopping when driving at high speeds because this may cause more wear and tear. The pressure your brakes face when you brake slowly wears them away every time you stop. In contrast, stopping when traveling at high speeds requires more effort.