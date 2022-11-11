10 Factors That Affect Your Car's Resale Value

Cash money for your car (Shutterstock/Virrage Images)

The old axiom is true: A car starts to depreciate in value the moment you drive it off the lot. That said, there are a number of factors that determine just how much value bleeds away before you resell a vehicle. While many of those factors are outside of your control, there are a number the owner can control. Here are 10 factors that influence a car’s resale value, and what you can do to try and ensure you get the most value out of your used vehicle.

1. External condition

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Ultimately, your car is worth what a buyer is willing to pay for it, and an immediate way to broadcast its value is by maintaining the exterior. Things like rust, discoloration, chipped paint or even grime on the chassis can have a deleterious effect on how much a potential buyer is willing to pay or if they’re interested in purchasing your vehicle at all. Paying close attention to and addressing these seemingly minor issues as they arise can translate to significant cash when you resell and can even extend the lifespan of your vehicle.

2. Mileage and age

The odometer can be your greatest ally or worst foe when it comes to reselling your vehicle. A car’s age is also important, but how much that matters can be hugely impacted by the actual miles accrued. To some extent, the miles you pile on will be out of your control, but judicious use of your vehicle and trying to minimize the distance traveled can add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars when you decide to resell. Fewer miles also mean less wear and tear, which is often reflected in the car’s overall condition. Older models of EVs with below average range , will also be impacted.

3. Maintenance history

Mechanic holds maintenance documentation (Shutterstock/CrizzyStudio)

Many car owners overlook documentation. It doesn’t matter how fastidious you are about maintaining your ride if you can’t demonstrate that to potential buyers. On the other hand, if you have a stack of records that show you’ve been a responsible owner (and that the vehicle has had few major issues), you can give the impression your vehicle is pristine and well cared for. This can include things like oil changes, windshield wipers, tires and more. ​​

“You might find yourself asking when you need to replace your tires,” says Daniel Marsh of Dan the Tire Man . “On average, most tires are rated to have a life span of between 25,000 and 60,000 miles before they need to be replaced. However, these numbers are general averages, type of tire, tire rating, and manufacture-patent tire compound can make a difference. A car owner's manual can include specific tire manufacturer recommendations regarding how often and in what manner tires should be replaced for a particular model of car. The end result: more prospective buyers and more money in your pocket.”

4. Interior condition

A lot of the focus is on the appearance of the vehicle, but neglect the interior at your peril. When a potential buyer steps into the car for the first time, it’s a first impression. Scuffs, damages and displays or systems that don’t work are important, but things as minor as the smell and cleanliness of your interior can make a huge difference. A freshly vacuumed interior clear of any garbage or loose items with a pleasant (and unobtrusive) scent can be the tipping point that convinces a buyer to commit.

5. Accident history

Just one of many reasons you should always drive as safely as possible is the effect an accident can have on the value of your car. With the increasing ubiquity of car history reports , even fender benders can have a disastrous impact on value, even when there’s no detectable effect on the vehicle’s appearance or performance after repairs.

6. The market

Another often overlooked facet of resale value is the state of the market. While you may not be able to control larger economic factors, in some cases holding off on selling a vehicle can be a huge boon (and even offset other depreciatory factors). As of this writing, used vehicle prices soared more than 50% . It’s always worth considering the current state of the used vehicle market when you’re thinking of selling. If prices are lower than you’d like and you can afford to do so, holding on to a car until prices rebound may be beneficial.

7. Aftermarket modifications

Exotic car show (Shutterstock/Aaron of L.A. Photography)

Modding or adding/upgrading features is a tricky proposition in terms of value. Upgrades can add value or expand a vehicle’s capabilities and may significantly boost resale value. But aftermarket mods can also be divisive for future owners. If you spent thousands upgrading a stereo system, you need to find a buyer willing to pay significantly more for a car with a killer sound system. Those pricey additions can end up limiting the pool of potential buyers or be sunk cost if you have to discount them when pricing your used car.

8. Paint color

Boring but true: Muted colors sell better on used vehicles than brighter or more daring paint schemes. Silver, black and gray are the safest choices, while more exotic colors may work better on appropriate vehicles, like red for a sports car or orange on a muscle car or tuner. This is an important consideration not only if you want to repaint your car, but it’s something to think about before you purchase a car.

9. Climate

Car on winter road in the morning (Shutterstock/LeManna)

Climate can affect resale value in several ways. Weather can affect vehicle condition. A cold climate can mean more wear on the exterior from road salt and slush. A rainy climate can increase the risk of rust spots and deterioration. A hot climate can mean a shorter lifespan for a vehicle’s battery. On the other hand, climate can play a huge role in which vehicle types are more desirable. A convertible might be a tough sell in northern climes where it’s colder for much of the year, while SUVs and four-wheel drive vehicles move quickly.

10. Make and model

Based largely on perception, some manufacturers and models of cars resell better than others. Japanese manufacturers, such as Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota, perform well in the used car market because of their reliability and durability. There’s a similar phenomenon based on individual models, where more fuel-efficient vehicles or cars with long pedigrees depreciate more slowly than newer models or gas guzzlers.

