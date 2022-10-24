Switching to EV. Do it now or wait?

electric car in concept of green energy (Shutterstock/Blue Planet Studio)

As the global climate crisis continues to evolve, many are looking for ways to lower emissions and do their best to protect and preserve our planet. One of the most attractive and readily available options is the switch to an electric vehicle (EV). But while mainstream adoption continues to ramp up, EVs are still a relatively new idea and come with a number of questions. What are the advantages and disadvantages? How easy/cheap is it to charge an EV? Do you need special equipment? What’s the range of a typical EV?

The great news is EVs are significantly more user friendly, cheap, and easy to own than most people imagine, even for businesses . In fact, their advantages over traditional vehicles extend well beyond how much better they are for the environment.

How expensive are EVs to buy and own?

When EVs were a novelty, they tended to be much more expensive than their ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts. Now that EVs have reached broader adoption, however, they’re significantly cheaper to buy. In some cases, new electric vehicles are around the same price or even cheaper than competitive traditional cars. In fact, some of the least expensive used vehicles are electric, which is a boon as the cost of used vehicles continues to climb.

Owning an electric vehicle is also significantly less expensive. Not only are there several state and federal tax credits available to EV buyers, but the cost of charging an electric vehicle is significantly less than fueling up at the gas pump. With gas prices fluctuating due to international strife and other pressures on oil supply, an electric car can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year on fuel.

“There are now a number of sub-$30k EVs on the market, so it's natural to consider switching to an EV—especially since recharging an EV often works out much cheaper than refueling a gas car,” said Tristan Perry, Owner of Green Car Future . “But you should still crunch the numbers for your own situation: EVs are less efficient on highways and in cold weather. As a result, a cheap, pre-owned gas car can sometimes work out cheaper if you do lots of long journeys in the cold. However in most other cases, it now makes financial sense to switch to an EV."

One thing to consider, however, is depreciation, which tends to be significantly steeper on most EVs (though Teslas are less affected by this phenomenon than other manufacturers). As we mentioned, used EVs can be purchased very cheaply. That's great news if you’re a buyer, but not so much if you're someone who likes to trade in their car for a new ride every couple of years.

The thought of buying used might be off-putting for some that are concerned about the maintenance costs of an electric vehicle . There’s a persistent myth that parts for electric vehicles are more expensive, but the reality is much different. A Consumer Reports study found that EV owners pay half as much as ICE vehicle owners over the lifespan of their vehicles.

In summary, EVs are much less expensive to own, operate, and maintain than gas-powered cars, but they are becoming harder to get as supply chain delays and shortages impact the market. We recommend buying used if you’re able to get your hands on one, to avoid steep depreciation.

“With the price of fuel rising and people becoming more environmentally conscious, we are seeing a big increase in the out of state purchase and transporting of EV vehicles such as Tesla ,” said Mickey Bar of Number 1 Auto Transport .

Do I need special equipment?

The short answer is no, not in most cases. Most EVs can be charged from a standard 120V home outlet—plug your car in overnight, and it’ll be fully powered and ready to roll in the morning. However, if you’re looking for a quicker option, you can also invest in a 240V EVSE home charger. For around $700 to $1500, you can install a fast charger at home that will fully charge your vehicle in a fraction of the time.

Alternately, there’s a growing number of EV charging stations nationwide where you can stop and charge your vehicle on the go. These are becoming more common even in rural areas, and some municipalities even provide charging stations free of charge. Others will let you swipe a credit card or purchase a subscription to charge at any of their stations. While you’ll likely be doing most of your charging at home, it’s a good idea to investigate your area (and anywhere you’re likely to visit) for density and location of charging stations.

What’s the range and performance of a typical EV?

Range is an important consideration when purchasing an EV, especially if you’re someone prone to long road trips or who takes frequent vacations with their vehicle. This is particularly true because of the broad variance from vehicle to vehicle. While top new models can go for over 500 miles on a single charge, older, cheaper models may top out closer to 80, so be sure to check your individual year and model’s range online when considering a purchase.

Another common question revolves around performance. The good news is that even modest electric vehicles provide excellent pickup and torque, so unless you’re looking for high-end sports car, you’ll have few complaints. And there are options for those looking for elite performance as well, like Audi’s e-tron GT or Jaguar’s impressive I-PACE.

Is now the time to buy an EV?

With gas prices hovering near record highs, and with analysts predicting they’re unlikely to budge any time soon, there’s never been a better time to make the switch to an electric vehicle. Aside from the mounting costs of traditional ICE vehicles, the broad adoption of EVs and the exponential growth of support infrastructure means owning an EV is easier and cheaper than it’s ever been.

“Despite the huge carbon footprint of their production (not to mention lithium mining and battery recycling), EVs are no doubt greener than their fossil fuel counterparts”, said Silvia Borges, owner and chief editor of EnviroMom.com . “However, switching today or waiting is a complex dilemma that boils down to the eco-minded question of whether you have to drive or not. It depends on a whole host of circumstances.”

If you’re looking to save some money while simultaneously doing the right thing for the planet, an EV is a fantastic place to start.