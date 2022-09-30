Get funky smells out of your car

spraying fragrant deodorant inside the car (shutterstock/Hans.P)

Cars can smell bad for various reasons, ranging from a pungent accumulation of trash to a potential component breakdown. It is always better to identify and eliminate the source of the odor, which could be your car's way of telling you something’s wrong. When left unattended for an extended period of time, this benign odor can become a severe health hazard for anyone who steps into the car.

Potential sources of smell and how to fix them

If your car has a foul odor, you can perform a quick initial diagnosis by identifying the smell and understanding the potential causes, even without any expertise.

Here are some of the most common car smells, their causes and the ways to fix them:

Burning smell

A burning smell could arise from faulty exhaust, overheating brake pads or a worn-out clutch plate. If you find a burning rubber smell in your car, it is likely because of worn-out or overheated rubber belts or hoses across the car's body. In such a case, you should assess the engine as soon as possible before further damages accumulate.

Meanwhile, the smell of burning paper could actually be coming from the clutch plate. The facings of the clutch plate usually contain paper. When in use, the plate can easily overheat and give off that scent when you are revving too hard. You don’t need to worry immediately about this because the heating of the clutch plate is pretty common while driving. Ease your driving a bit or take a short break to allow the clutch plate to cool down.

However, if the smell is somewhat smoky, it could result from possible oil spillage. Most recent cars have an overheat warning system, which should automatically tell you about the potential oil leak with the help of a warning light on the instrument cluster.

Sweet, syrup-like smell

man pours anti-freeze fluid into his car (shutterstock/Eduard Goricev)

If your car hits you with a sweet, almost candy-like smell as soon as you turn on the ignition, it’s almost certainly because of the antifreeze . Car coolants or antifreeze solutions keep the vitals at an optimal temperature while the engine produces energy through the intense combustion process and prevents it from overheating. These coolants often come with a chemical called ethylene glycol, which has a distinctly fruity smell to it.

You might experience this smell in case of a coolant leak, and it’s imperative to repair the cooling system to avoid further damage. A faulty cooling system can harm other vital components of the engine, resulting in a complete engine breakdown or even an engine fire.

Mold and mildew smell

Mold- and mildew-related odors are among the worst smells of all of those mentioned on this list, but the good news is they are usually harmless to the car. However, they are also the quickest to creep in whenever there’s moisture or wetness in the vehicle.

The best breeding places for mold and mildew are car seats, doors, carpets and upholstery. You can easily find out what parts need cleaning by following the odor. Mold can be dangerous for health if it enters your system.

To clear out mold-related odor, it is best to let the car dry outside in the sun. You may also treat the area with white vinegar mixed with water in a four-to-one ratio, plus dish soap, or use a one-to-four baking soda solution in water. Once you treat the site, it’s crucial to let the spot dry with air or moderate heat.

Rotten egg-like smell

Experiencing a rotten egg-like (or rock salt-like) smell might give you an impression there's rotten food inside your vehicle, but you should double-check because it could also result from a problem with your catalytic converter .

Modern cars come with catalytic converters in the exhaust system that help reduce the emissions of toxic gasses. However, these converters have a significant amount of sulfur in them, and they can be smelly in case of a malfunction. You should be wary if the rotten egg smell grows stronger as you move towards the exhaust system.

How to maintain your car’s hygiene

Your car won’t stop smelling unless you clean it regularly. Here are some quick and easy ways to keep your car smell-free for prolonged periods:

Vacuum the car's interior periodically

Small vacuum cleaner can help you clean a small place like a car (shutterstock/Venus Angel)

Cars get exposed to an astonishing amount of dirt during everyday use. Not cleaning them for a long time can result in smells while wearing down the interior. Simply cleaning the interior with a vacuum cleaner can significantly change how your vehicle looks and feels in the long run.

You can easily find affordable and handy car vacuums that hook up to the 12-volt socket or a USB port inside your car without relying on an external power source.

Don't forget the baking soda

Using baking soda is by far the simplest way to remove car smells and make the car stay fresh for longer. Not only does it clean the car's internals, but it’s also great at removing stubborn stains from fabric inside the car.

Sprinkle baking soda at different spots in the car and let it do its magic. Remove the baking soda after 15 minutes, and your car should be good to go. Let the soda rest overnight for stubborn stains, and then wipe it off.

Use a mild detergent

Car interiors usually have materials like leather and soft fabric. You should only try using the mildest possible detergent to clean the interior because strong detergents can counterintuitively damage the interiors instead of cleaning them. Spray detergents can be great options when cleaning the interiors.

Use a car freshener

Air freshener in car vent,black interior, close up. (shutterstock/Malgorzata Surawska)

Car air fresheners don't really clean your car, but they can fight the bad smells. Their fragrance ensures the air feels fresh during drives. The best part is you can choose your favorite scent from various options.

While you should always clean your car first to remove the root cause of the smells before using the car freshener, they offer a quick solution to the odor when you don't have the time to clean the entire thing.

Keep your car smelling pleasant

Funky car smells can make your driving experience worse. A simple diagnosis is required to determine the root cause of these smells and decide if you need a cleaning or a mechanic. While some of these smells may be because of engine failure or malfunction, many others could be because of spillage, dampness or being cluttered with trash. Follow the maintenance steps mentioned above to ensure you always have a fresh-smelling ride.