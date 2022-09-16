Illegal Things You’re Doing While Driving Without Realizing It

man driving car from rear view on the highway (shutterstock/fanjianhua)

Most driving offenses in the US are clearly defined. Every licensed driver knows you can be ticketed for exceeding the speed limit, for example. But there are other things you may be regularly doing on the road without even realizing that could get you into trouble. Here are some possible offenses.

Driving with headphones on

Listening to music on your car radio while driving can positively impact your mood, reduce aggression behind the wheel and help you focus in high-traffic areas. However, listening with headphones on is where you need to draw the line.

It's considered a major cause of distraction and could shut out important noises—like other car horns or emergency vehicle sirens.

Unlike most US states, California law prohibits drivers and bicyclists from wearing headphones while driving. Vehicle Code 27400 states no person operating a motor vehicle or bicycle may wear earphones, earplugs or a headset that covers, rests in or is inserted in both ears.

Switching lanes without using a turn signal

Switching lanes involves moving from one lane to another on roads with multiple lanes headed in the same direction. You may have failed to use an indicator before while changing lanes as a driver. While this may seem routine, it's against the law to blatantly ignore using turn signals.

Indicators or turn signals are your way to inform fellow drivers about your actions. They tell the other road users that you plan on moving your vehicle into a different traffic lane.

Drivers assume you will continue on the same path without any indication, which can lead to a collision. Traffic laws require you to use an indicator at least five seconds before turning to the signaled lane to give all vehicles ample time to respond.

Not turning headlights on when it’s raining

Many states require you to keep headlights on when it's raining and you’re using windshield wipers. Most drivers think this is only applicable in the dark when there's a total lack of visibility. However, rain can still hinder your vision and limit the visibility for all drivers, even during the day.

That’s why when it’s raining, you should keep headlights on during the day to improve visibility and make it easier for other drivers to detect your vehicle. This law doesn't apply in all states, but it’s still a good idea to turn on headlights for personal safety and other road users.

Overtaking at a pedestrian crossing

Waiting for a pedestrian crossing can be irritating, especially if you’re short on time and want to get somewhere as fast as possible. If you’re on a multi-lane road, the temptation can be to switch lanes once the lights go green and overtake the car next to you.

This is illegal and could amount to a serious traffic offense. You’re always advised to slow down until past the pedestrian crossing. This is to discourage you from overtaking the car nearest the pedestrian crossing.

The idea is that pedestrians must be allowed ample time to cross the road without being rushed by impatient drivers. Careless overtaking may result in hitting a pedestrian who has started to cross the road but you didn’t spot it.

Switching driving lanes at the center of an intersection

Staying in a lane while driving in the middle of an intersection is good road practice. It may not necessarily be against the law in most states, but it endangers the safety of other drivers on the road. Some states, like Ohio, consider it a traffic offense.

Intersections are busy areas and are often unsafe to change lanes in. There may not be an outright traffic law that prohibits it, but laws still forbid reckless lane changes.

If you're used to switching lanes at intersections, perhaps it's time to reconsider your actions and do the right thing. You won't get away with it for long before a police officer cites you for it.

Rolling through a stop sign

This is a common problem for drivers who view stop signs as a waste of time. Those who care to stop don't always qualify, according to the legal definition of a complete stop.

Regardless of where you drive, US traffic laws require you to make a complete stop where there's a stop sign. Here, your vehicle should not exhibit forward movement, and the needle on the speedometer must remain at zero.

You should remain stopped until you properly check all directions and ensure they are clear. The longer you stop, the more apparent it is to other drivers to follow suit.

Following too closely

Many drivers on the road tailgate the vehicles ahead of them, not knowing it's dangerous and could lead to avoidable collisions. When there is more space between cars, it is easier for the driver at the back to avoid a collision if anything unexpected occurs with the driver in front.

You may have been caught tailgating because you're too concerned another car will enter the gap and cut you off. Or perhaps you’re just trying to improve gas mileage by following the car in front closely and waiting for an opportunity to overtake.

No matter the reason, following another car too closely is unlawful and according to the attorneys at Morris Bart, LLC , not worth the danger. “Overestimating your reaction time can be extremely dangerous. You are risking a traffic offense or much worse if you end up in a rear-end collision.”

