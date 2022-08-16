Determining who’s at fault in a car accident

Two men reporting a car crash for the insurance claim (shutterstock/tommaso79)

A car accident can be one of the most unexpected and dangerous events in anyone’s life. What can make it worse is the conflict that follows. An accident can arouse a lot of fear and anger so making rational decisions can seem difficult. But it’s important to think with a calm mind and check the facts to see who’s really at fault in a car accident. This information is crucial to claim insurance payments, so make sure you get the details right.

We hope you never encounter a situation where you have to figure this out, but in case you do, here are some suggestions that will help you determine who’s at fault in a car accident.

Police report

Female Traffic Police Officer Reporting Details Of Road Traffic Accident On Radio (shutterstock/Monkey Business Images)

Both state laws and the details of the accident are taken into consideration to determine who’s at fault. When an accident is reported, the local authorities—particularly the police officers—file a report including all the information about what happened.

This is done by interviewing the drivers, passengers and other people who may have been present at the scene of the accident. The police report may or may not contain information about who’s at fault, but there are other ways to find out.

Insurance companies

Insurance companies are among the first to dig into the details of an accident as they’re the ones responsible for covering healthcare and damage compensation costs and can determine if the car is totaled. Once you submit a report to your insurance company, you’ll be assigned an “adjuster.” This person will investigate the details of the accident and determine who’s at fault.

However, this process is not as black-and-white as it seems. Sometimes both drivers may be partially at fault. If this is the case, both vehicle owners may be assigned partial fault. This can be represented in terms of the percentage of costs each driver has to cover. For instance, if both drivers are considered equally responsible, they may both pay 50% of the repair and healthcare costs.

Surveillance footage

Security CCTV camera or surveillance system in office building Closed-circuit television (shutterstock/Have a nice day Photo)

If both drivers tell a different story about what really happened, an easy way to find out the truth is to check the local surveillance footage. Nowadays, many roads have some sort of surveillance system maintained by the local authorities.

Sometimes local businesses also have CCTV cameras installed in the front of their shops. You can view the recorded footage from your or other nearby cars’ rear-view cameras.

This won’t always be reliable as not every corner of every street is covered with cameras and it’s possible someone may deny the permission to view footage from their personal security system. But do check if it’s available as the footage may provide concrete evidence when mere words are difficult to verify objectively.

Court cases

If the parties are unable to find an appropriate settlement, the incident may escalate to a court case. Either party can file a lawsuit to claim damages from the other driver. Such court cases typically focus on a variety of factors including the degree of negligence.

The court will likely examine if either of the drivers failed to take reasonable precautions and caused the accident by neglecting their responsibilities as careful drivers.

Here’s an example. Say driver A was driving drunk while driver B was driving sober. In this case, driver A will be considered negligent for ignoring safe driving laws.

Court cases may also include police reports, eyewitness interviews and interviewing the drivers themselves to establish the details of the accident. The driver who is declared to be at fault by the court will likely be responsible for paying damages and covering the healthcare costs of the victim.

Local state laws play a huge role here as every state has its own driving rules and ways to settle an accident claim. That’s why it’s a good idea to read up on the regional laws before going to court.

Accident lawyers

Injured person visiting lawyer for advice on insurance (shutterstock/Elnur)

Sometimes determining who’s at fault can be complicated. If you aren’t backed by an insurance company, it can be overwhelming to handle all the legal procedures while taking care of your own health if you’re injured.

In that case, it may be a good idea to hire an accident lawyer. Accident lawyers specialize in managing these cases and are familiar with the local laws. They can help you file an accurate report while making sure your statements aren’t used against you in the future. Accident lawyers can also help you settle claims outside the court if you prefer getting the compensation and going about your way instead of spending a lot of time and money on a lengthy court case.

Important things to remember

Here are a few things to remember if you find yourself in a car accident, wondering who’s at fault.