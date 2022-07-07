Driving into the Sunset. Romantic Young Couple Enjoying Sunset Drive in Classic Vintage Sports Car (shutterstock / EpicStockMedia)

The freedom to move as you please, the endless sightseeing possibilities, the chance to unwind—these are all part of any successful summer. But this may not easily come around unless you decide to go on an adventure on the sunny open road. Whether you travel across towns or take a long drive to some remote parts, there's nothing like racking up those miles in the summer.

“Before embarking on a road trip, you should check the condition of your tires to make sure you don't have any nails or screws in the tire and ensure that the wear pattern of the tire isn't down to the secondary rubber or steel belts,” said ST Billingsley of HomeTowne Auto Repair & Tire.

“Confirming you have the proper air pressure is also important. The item most people forget to check is whether they have a spare tire. The second thing - but just as important - is to check all of the fluid levels, such as the oil, brake fluid, engine coolant, washer fluid, and the power steering fluid - if your vehicle has it."

Summer road trips are a great way to break your normal routine and explore new places. The secret to any successful road trip is how you plan and prepare , no matter the destination. This guide highlights the five top tips to keep in mind when planning a summer road trip.

Decide the Destination and Plot Your Route

Empty white space in notebook where you can place your text or advertisement. (shutterstock / Iryna Kalamurza)

Before you even hit the road, you ought to know where you're headed and if it's ideal to go during the summer. First, your summer road trip should have a goal. If possible, decide and plot a route where you're comfortable driving safely during the day.

"The essential part of traveling is to be comfortable and road trips are no different! Make sure you are planning ahead with what you'll need for this road trip before you leave," said Brittany Delacruz of TravelXBritt. "Some things you might want to have prepared before leaving is checking gas prices and researching what restaurants or attractions will be along the route. This is so food doesn't go wasted in between stops and you know when you’ll get another break. In addition to that, make sure you have physical comfort taken care of. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes, especially if it is a long drive. There’s really no wrong way to do a road trip but you do definitely want to make sure you are comfortable for your travels. This will make everything easier and you’ll feel confident about your journey once you know you have things planned."

Choosing a destination also means carefully researching how to get there and preparing for what's ahead. Start by looking for the main destinations you’re hoping to visit. Link them up and find the best and easiest route to follow.

One of the best places to check for summer road trips is Pinterest . Travel enthusiasts constantly pin road trip inspiration and route guides to help novice road trippers. The route you decide on will impact the overall cost of your journey.

Decide Your Mode of Transportation

The good thing about road trips is you're not limited to one mode of transportation. Most people prefer their everyday car as the vehicle for their road trip. This is a great choice, even as you explore other available transport options for a summer road trip.

Driving yourself remains the most cost-effective form of transportation during a road trip. It allows you the freedom to move as you want, take meaningful rests on the way and stop when you want to. The only challenge is deciding between renting a campervan or using your car.

Your Car

Getting on a road trip with your car is often the best choice. First, you are comfortable driving it, which is important if you’re going on a long-distance road trip. But explore your destination and establish if your car can handle the conditions ahead. Classic cars in particular need certain tools and parts to keep them road-ready, if you’re driving one of these be sure to keep these items handy on your trip. Keep up with your regular maintenance schedule and consider getting a tune-up if you haven't gotten one recently.

Campervan

Campervans may not afford you the freedom you get while driving yourself, but they are one of the most recommended ways to go on a summer road trip. A campervan gives you ready accommodation, meaning you can pull over and take a nap when tired. It also allows you to rest and sleep in farther-flung locations, saving you the extra cost of expensive hotel accommodations.

Take on Board Travel Essentials

It's time to pack your travel essentials after deciding on the route and your preferred transportation mode. List all the travel essentials you need on your road trip and pack them. If possible, divide the items and pack those you frequently use in a different bag from the rest of the other items.

Some key travel essentials you need include bed sheets, pillows and blankets. Don’t forget to bring a pair of sunglasses, sunscreen and an emergency kit just in case.

A summer road trip is also a great time to take a break from your usual food and explore local cuisine. However, this doesn’t mean you should forget about packing some snacks. For all the time in between, you still need healthy snacks like fruits and nuts to keep you going. They also help cut down on costs and time spent on stops.

Plan for Trip Expenses

Young woman planning vacation trip and searching information or booking hotel on a smart phone (shutterstock / kitzcorner)

Nothing kills the fun of a road trip like realizing you spent more than anticipated. That's why you should plan and budget for everything before you even hit the road.

Creating a budget and planning for every expenditure will allow you to focus on the most important thing—having fun and making memories. But it has to be realistic enough by covering what you need and leaving the non-essentials out.

One of the key things to budget should be the vehicle expenses. This involves fuel and other vehicle maintenance needs before and during the trip. If you’re on a summer road trip with your friends, decide who is taking care of which expenses ahead of time. Also, don’t forget to bring a bit of cash with you, especially when visiting places that may not take credit cards.

Always Make Your Safety a Priority

The ultimate goal of your summer road trip should be having fun and creating meaningful memories. However, summer road trips can be harsh at times, and it is always essential to stay safe as you travel. Going on a long road trip to a place you're not so familiar with should call for a little extra precaution.

"To avoid breakdown, ensure you check your car a week before your big trip," says Tim Miller of Battery Globe. "This also gives you time to drive the car around and feel how it handles before you commit to a trip."

Be sure to pack a stocked emergency kit and any essentials you might need, such as flashlights, flares, candles, etc. If possible, study the place you’re visiting prior to your arrival and ensure you’re aware of the surroundings. You should also learn all the essential road trip safety tips to know what and what not to do.

For instance, minimize road chat when on the road. Put all your attention on the road and avoid multitasking behind the wheel. In addition, prioritize regular breaks on continuous long drives and limit night-time driving. It's also a good idea to note the locations of hospitals and other emergency services along your route.

Final Thoughts.