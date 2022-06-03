Up to $99,977 a year: OUSD looking for Program Managers for community schools

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Oakland Unified School District is hiring certified educators for the 2022-2023 school year, including a Program Manager position for elementary, middle and high school.

The position, which falls under the Family, Schools, and Community Partnerships Department, comes with a potential salary between $78,333 and $99,977.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree and three years of relevant experience in a family service major or a related field. Additionally, applicants should have a valid California driver's license.