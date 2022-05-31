ALCO to host free webinar on limiting school violence

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Health Care Services Agency, in conjunction with the county's Office of Education, will host a free virtual forum on June 1 regarding violence in schools.

The event will go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. It will feature conversations led by behavioral experts with the county's Alameda County Health Services Agency and the Office of Education's Social Emotional Learning Division.

For additional information about the event, click here.