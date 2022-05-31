East Bay Bonsai auction on June 8

(Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The East Bay Bonsai Society will host an in-person bonsai auction on Wednesday, June 8.

The auction will start at 7:30 p.m. with a live preview starting 30 minutes before. It will be held at the Lakeside Garden Center at 666 Bellevue Ave., in Oakland.

The East Bay Bonsai Society was founded in 1961 as a group for bonsai owners throughout Oakland and the greater East Bay. To date, the organization has more than 80 members and the society meets monthly to share information.

