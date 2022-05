(David Ryder / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Roots Community Health is sponsoring a free youth vaccination clinic on Tuesday.

The event, which will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 200 Harrison St. at the Covenant House, will offer first and second-dose shots as well as booster shots. It is open to anyone between the ages of 13 and 24.

The free clinic will also have pizza and games.