Up to $185,039: Oakland Public Works Department looking for Operations Manager

Oakland Public Works Department looking for Operations Manager

Built in the Bay

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Oakland's Public Works Department is looking for a new operations manager with a salary of up to $185,039.

The full-time position comes with a potential salary between $150,701 and 185,039. This is an at-will employment position.

Applicants should have a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university in public administration or a related field. Additionally, applicants should have five years of experience in public works construction with at least three years of experience at a Senior Supervisor level.

