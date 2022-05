(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Applications are now open for COVID-19 Relief Grants for microbusinesses throughout the county.

Business owners and county residents have until Aug. 12 to apply for up to $2,500 in relief funds.

To be eligible for the relief grants, a business must have been in operation since 2019, must still be in operation, must have five employees or less and must have gross revenue of less than $50,000 a year.

