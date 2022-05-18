$20 an hour for part-time work: Apollo Retail looking for assembly technicians

(Michele Tantussi / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Apollo Retail is looking for potential employees for a service technician position.

The part-time position requires employees to go from store to store, keeping furniture "showroom ready." Technicians mostly work weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants should have a valid California driver's license, a basic set of tools, daily internet access for reporting, customer service skills, limited photo skills for reporting and an ability to lift 50 lbs. easily.

Training would be paid for, as would potential travel. Additionally, workers would receive a per diem.

For more information about the position, click here.