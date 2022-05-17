ALCO opens COVID-19 microbusiness grant program

(David Paul Morris / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) On Tuesday, Alameda County began accepting applications for its COVID-19 microbusiness grant program.

The California Microbusiness COVID-19 Grant Program (MBCRG) is designed to help small businesses in the state recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.

A microbusiness is defined as any business that made less than $50,000 in total revenue in 2019 and has less than five employees.

Applications opened on May 17 and will be accepted through August 12. The program will provide $2,500 grants for qualifying microbusinesses and nonprofits in Alameda County. Additionally, the grant program is open to microbusinesses in Amador, Contra Costa and El Dorado.

To qualify, microbusinesses must have been in operation since 2019, must still be in operation and must prove to be seriously impacted from the COVID-19 pandemic.