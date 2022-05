(Natasha Moustache / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Anti Police-Terror Project, in conjunction with two other local organizations, is hosting a solidarity vigil for victims of the Buffalo mass shooting on Wednesday.

The event, described as a vigil and healing circle, will be held in Oscar Grant Plaza on May 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Community Ready Corps and Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice will host the event with the Anti Police-Terror Project.