Sutter Health Oakland looking for nurses

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alta Bates Summit Medical Center is looking for nurses to fill a medical telemetry position.

The part-time or evening non-exempt position does come with benefits. Potential employees would be expected to work every other weekend, as is commonly the case with evening nurses.

Applicants should have a minimum of one year of experience and be a graduate of an accredited nursing school. Additionally, applicants should have a current California RN license, a BCLS certification and an ACLS certification.

For additional information about the position, click here.