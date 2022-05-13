County honors late supervisor Gail Steele

(David Paul Morris / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The county honored one of its most memorable and influential supervisors earlier this week by renaming the Alameda County Social Services Agency's Hayward office as "The Gail Steele Multi-Service Center."

Family and friends of Gail Steele gathered around the gray, Eden Area Multi-Service Center to honor the former supervisor for her tireless commitment to improving the county.

Steele championed children's issues throughout her 18 years on the board and was well known for her work fighting for the county's impoverished youth.

Steele passed away in late June 2020 at the age of 83.