County honors late supervisor Gail Steele

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUJNM_0fdYdDTb00
(David Paul Morris / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The county honored one of its most memorable and influential supervisors earlier this week by renaming the Alameda County Social Services Agency's Hayward office as "The Gail Steele Multi-Service Center."

Family and friends of Gail Steele gathered around the gray, Eden Area Multi-Service Center to honor the former supervisor for her tireless commitment to improving the county.

Steele championed children's issues throughout her 18 years on the board and was well known for her work fighting for the county's impoverished youth.

Steele passed away in late June 2020 at the age of 83.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gail Steele# memorial# supervisors# alameda county

Comments / 0

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
3863 followers

More from Built in the Bay

Alameda County, CA

Free tutorial on afordable housing in ALCO

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The East Bay Housing Organizations will host a free housing tutorial on Tuesday. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will feature representatives from 211 and Alameda County's housing choices website.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Oasis Cabaret and Nightclub to host ICON drag event

(Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) Oasis Cabaret and Nightclub will showcase some of the most talented performers in the Bay Area during its ICON event on Thursday, May 19.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO City Council to discuss UBI program

(Matt Cardy / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda City Council will consider proposals for a basic income program on May 17, which would put the county in step with San Francisco, Stockton, Oakland and dozens of other municipalities around the state that are moving to some form of basic income program.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Up to $98,980 a year: OUSD looking for special assignment teachers

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Oakland Unified School District is now hiring classroom teachers on special assignments for the 2022-2023 school year at Sequoia Elementary.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Get tickets for ALCO Fair live music

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Tickets are now on sale for all the musical acts slated to perform at the Alameda County Fair including supergroup Ezra Ray Hart.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday night stand up comedy at Mr. Bing's

(Jack Taylor / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) Mr. Bing's, a classic comedy stop in San Francisco, is hosting weekend and weekday shows throughout the month of May. The comedy venue has been featured in several travel publications and, most notably, on Anthony Bourdain's "The Layover."

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Public Health Department looking for full-time nurse consultants

(Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Public Health Department is looking to fill an occupational health nurse consultant vacancy. The full-time position would include responsibilities like assessing job-related disease exposure, collaborating with other consultants on emergency and exposure plans and similar duties.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Free ALCO Fair tickets for county students

(Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The county's eighth annual Fair Ticket Program offers students a chance to win free tickets to the Alameda County Fair.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO MED-Project offers free needle, medicine disposal

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County MED-Project offers residents free and safe options to dispose of unwanted or unused medicines and needles.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Up to $146,931.20 a year: ALCO HR Services looking for administrator

(David Ryder / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The county needs a new Human Resources Administrator with a salary position of up to $146,931. The position, within Alameda County's Human Resource Services, would include specific human resources management responsibilities like participating in labor negotiations, workforce management consultations and organizing HR strategies for the county as a whole.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

10th annual Bay Area fair will have 200+ vendors over Memorial Day

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The tenth annual 626 Night Market will be held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds over Memorial Day Weekend. The fair is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will feature over 200 local vendors selling merchandise, food, art supplies and more.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO District 3 candidate forum on housing

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda Community Food Bank, in conjunction with several other local organizations, is hosting a forum for the four District 3 Board of Supervisor candidates on Thursday, May 19.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

$22 an hour, canvassers needed for National Fast Food Union

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The National Fast Food Workers Union SEIU is looking for workers across California, including in Oakland. The National Fast Food Workers Union SEIU is looking for canvassers to help with the Fight for $15 campaign, as well as the union push throughout the country.

Read full story
6 comments
Alameda County, CA

Up to $224,051 a year: ALCO Transpo Commission looking for Director of Express Lane Operations

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Transportation Commission is seeks a director of its express lane operations. The full-time position, posted on May 9, comes with a salary between $172,346 and $224, 051.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Powerhouse Comic Con coming to ALCO Fairgrounds

(Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Powerhouse Comic Con is returning to the East Bay this May at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. The event, which will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature special guests like the original Captain America Reb Brown, star of Lost in Space Marta Kristen, IGN producer Michael Svabek and many others.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

NO WAHALA Wednesdays at Parliament in Oakland

(Zowy Voeten / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The United Tribes of Africa is putting on a weekly dance party at the Parliament Event venue called No Wahala Wednesdays. The weekly dance parties feature live music, authentic African food from local vendors and of course plenty of tasty drinks.

Read full story
Dublin, CA

ALCOFD holding wildfire class in Dublin

(Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Fire Department and Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department will hold a wildfire operations class at Camp Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin in mid-May.

Read full story
Fremont, CA

Fremont USD supporting 'Bike to the Moon Week'

(Alexey Furman / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Some schools within the Fremont Unified School District are participating in the 'Bike to the Moon Week.'. Schools will track 'moon miles' with the collective county goal of 286,900.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Ezra Ray Hart slated to headline ALCO fair June 29

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Ezra Ray Hart will headline at the Alameda County Fair on Wednesday, June 29. Ezra Ray Hart is a supergroup that features Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kevin Griffin of Better than Ezra and Emerson Hart of Tonic. Cumulatively the group has sold more than 20 million albums in the U.S.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy