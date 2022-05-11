Up to $146,931.20 a year: ALCO HR Services looking for administrator

(David Ryder / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The county needs a new Human Resources Administrator with a salary position of up to $146,931.

The position, within Alameda County's Human Resource Services, would include specific human resources management responsibilities like participating in labor negotiations, workforce management consultations and organizing HR strategies for the county as a whole.

Applicants should have an equivalent of two years of experience in Human Resources within the county, possession of a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university or the equivalent of five years of human resource experience outside of the county.

