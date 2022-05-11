10th annual Bay Area fair will have 200+ vendors over Memorial Day

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The tenth annual 626 Night Market will be held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds over Memorial Day Weekend.

The fair is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will feature over 200 local vendors selling merchandise, food, art supplies and more.

Children under three enter for free. Admission tickets are otherwise $5 and tickets will be sold at the door.

For additional information about the Night Market, click here.