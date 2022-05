(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda Community Food Bank, in conjunction with several other local organizations, is hosting a forum for the four District 3 Board of Supervisor candidates on Thursday, May 19.

The virtual forum, held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will be moderated by co-director of Real Food Media Tiffani Patton.

Candidates will share their views on housing and access to safe and healthy foods.

To RSVP for the event, click here.