Oakland, CA

$22 an hour, canvassers needed for National Fast Food Union

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The National Fast Food Workers Union SEIU is looking for workers across California, including in Oakland.

The National Fast Food Workers Union SEIU is looking for canvassers to help with the Fight for $15 campaign, as well as the union push throughout the country.

The full-time canvasser position comes with a starting pay rate of $22 an hour, with a $600 monthly allowance for a vehicle and a $100 monthly allowance for communications.

For additional information about the job, click here.

