Up to $224,051 a year: ALCO Transpo Commission looking for Director of Express Lane Operations

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Transportation Commission is seeks a director of its express lane operations.

The full-time position, posted on May 9, comes with a salary between $172,346 and $224, 051.

Potential responsibilities would include overseeing and managing express lane and smart corridor operations on Interstate 580 and Interstate 680; coordinating with California Highway Patrol (CHP) to monitor traffic and citations and working with consultants to maintain performance levels in the traffic system.

Applicants should have a four-year degree in engineering, construction management or a similar field.

