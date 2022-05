(Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Powerhouse Comic Con is returning to the East Bay this May at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature special guests like the original Captain America Reb Brown, star of Lost in Space Marta Kristen, IGN producer Michael Svabek and many others.

For more information about the event, click here.