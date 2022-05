(Isaac Brekken / Getty Images for Playboy Enterprises)

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) After more than a year hiatus, one of the city's most popular 90s R&B and Hip Hop parties is back at Neck of the Woods.

The event is put on in part by the Hella Funny collective. Entry is free before 11 p.m.

They will be taking over Neck of the Woods every Saturday, so if you miss one, you can catch the next weekend.

For more information about the events, and to secure tickets, click here.