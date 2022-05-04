Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic: ALCO Public Health Dept. partnering with Allen Temple Baptist Church

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Public Health Department is partnering with the Allen Temple Baptist Church to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to county residents this Saturday.

The free vaccination clinic will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature Pfizer children's doses, Pfizer adult doses, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and booster shots.

The clinic both accepts drop-ins and appointments. Please bring a photo ID to sign up for vaccinations.

For additional information about the free clinic, click here.