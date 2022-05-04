Waste management company expands use of robots in operations

(Chris Eades / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County Industries (ACI) San Leandro plant — which collects recyclables, organics and garbage for residential, commercial and industrial customers — has officially expanded the use of Everest Labs robots.

“The EverestLabs’ robots are proving to be a useful technology. As a result, it allows us to position our personnel into higher-priority positions in our plant. It is a win for our team members, and plant safety and efficiency," said General Manager of Alameda County Industries’ San Leandro plant Chris Valbusa in a press release.

The robots reportedly increase efficiency in collection with a 90% efficacy rate, according to Waste Advantage Magazine.