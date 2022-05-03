Salary position: ALCO Red Cross looking for disaster program manager

(Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Red Cross NorCal is looking for a salaried disaster program manager in Alameda County.

The full-time position, which was posted late last week, is salary and would require a potential employee to be on call 24/7. As such, a valid California driver's license is required.

Additional responsibilities include providing service delivery programs within a specific area, helping build a mass care facility, responding to recurrent local disasters, providing direct assistance and recovery services to those impacted by disasters and more.

