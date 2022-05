(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County Flood Control is working with Civicorps to clean up East Bay waterways and neighborhoods. Civicorps is currently looking for 18 to 26-year-olds to help with clean-up programs.

Civicorps offers volunteers either a chance to earn a high school diploma or money through a paid internship.

Paid internships will start at $15.06 an hour.

