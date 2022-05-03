SEIU, United Healthcare Workers West seeking web communications specialist

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) SEIU West and United Healthcare Workers West is looking for a web communications specialist based in either Oakland or Los Angeles.

The full-time position is in charge of digital strategy and advertising on all digital platforms. A portion of those responsibilities involves social media campaigns, website up-keep, text campaigns and email campaigns.

These campaigns will deal directly with field staff, communicators, digital organizers, communications coordinators and communications directors.

