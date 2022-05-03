ALCO Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers

(John Moore / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to help with meal delivery.

Meals on Wheels is a federal program designed to assist seniors dealing with food insecurity. According to the program, one in five Americans is over 60, with roughly 12,000 more turning 60 every day.

Additionally, one in four seniors lives alone, making it that much harder to secure access to safe and healthy food options.

Meals on Wheels Alameda County helps feed roughly 3,200 seniors a day.

For additional information about volunteering, click here.