(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Faith in Action East Bay, a local collection of 65 congregations, is hosting a forum for the four Alameda County district attorney candidates.

The forum — which takes place at St. Columbia Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 26 — starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed over Zoom. The event is also accepting in-person attendance.

The church is located at 6401 San Pablo Ave., in Oakland.

June 7 is election day.

