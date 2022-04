(David McNew / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Caltrans is looking for heavy equipment technicians for its San Leandro shop with the potential to earn more than $70,000 a year.

Applicants must meet the minimum Caltrans requirements for class specifications. For information about applications, and how to apply, click here.

Application cut-off dates are, May 10, May 31, June 21, July 12, August 2 and August 23.

