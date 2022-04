(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Oakland Planning Department is looking to fill a senior planner position in the administrative headquarters at 2950 Peralta Oaks Ct., in Oakland.

The full-time position comes with a salary between $115,000 and $130,644.

Potential employees will be asked to review assigned projects, gather/analyze data related to local action plans, conduct site visits as required and much more.

For additional information about the position, or to apply, click here.