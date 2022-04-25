Pleasanton, CA

Free dental care for veterans this Saturday

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nNem_0fJl4rBi00
(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Southern Alameda County Dental Society, located in Pleasanton, is hosting a free dental care clinic for veterans.

The event is free of charged but all attendees will be asked to take a COVID-19 test on-site. Each patient will receive a dental screening, a cleaning, an oral health kit and potential treatment of more critical dental needs.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees do not need insurance of any kind. Patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis and registration is required.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# free# dental care# veterans# alameda county# veteran assistance

Comments / 1

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
3762 followers

More from Built in the Bay

Alameda County, CA

ALCO Office of Education hiring payroll director

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Office of Education is looking to fill a salary payroll director position. The full-time position would oversee and direct staff in regards to payroll, leaves/benefits and retirement qualifications.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County hiring community outreach coordinator

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Registrar of Voters' Office is looking to fill a Community Outreach Coordinator in Oakland. The temporary, hourly position works at various county locations to help set up/takedown outreach stations, help with voter registration, education on voting equipment and the recruitment of election workers.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Help ALCO fight climate change

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County will host a virtual public workshop in mid-May to develop ideas for building operational resilience and more engaging community services.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Faith in Action East Bay hosts ALCO DA candidate forum

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Faith in Action East Bay, a local collection of 65 congregations, is hosting a forum for the four Alameda County district attorney candidates.

Read full story

Telecare Corporation looking for psychiatrist

(Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda Justice & Mental Health Recovery Program, sponsored by the Telecare Corporation, is looking for a psychiatrist to fill an open position.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Board of Education to host meeting on school district organization tonight

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Board of Education has a hybrid meeting Tuesday night. Tuesday night's meeting, which starts at 6:35 and will be streamed over Zoom, will deal with school district reorganization.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Fair is hiring several roles at in-person expo this weekend

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County Social Services is hosting an in-person job fair for several job openings at the Alameda County Fair that runs from early June to early July.

Read full story
1 comments
San Leandro, CA

Up to $70,824: Caltrans is hiring heavy equipment technicians

(David McNew / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Caltrans is looking for heavy equipment technicians for its San Leandro shop with the potential to earn more than $70,000 a year.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Up to $130,644: Oakland Planning Department looking to fill a senior planner position

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Oakland Planning Department is looking to fill a senior planner position in the administrative headquarters at 2950 Peralta Oaks Ct., in Oakland.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Tickets on sale for all ALCO Fair concerts starting at $18

(Jason Kempin / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Tickets for the Alameda County Fair Big O Tires Concert Series are now on sale. All concert tickets include a general admission ticket when purchased online in advance.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ALCO residents

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Public Health Department is partnering with the Allen Temple Baptist Church to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Alameda County residents this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Ways you can mark Earth Day in ALCO

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The county has several different Earth Day events throughout the month of April and over the weekend. Some of the events include in-person cleanups in Albany, Dublin, Berkeley and Hayward, as well as a community compost giveaway in Livermore.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County looking for its next youth poet laureate

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Library is looking for its next youth poet laureate. The library began accepting applications on April 1.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Superior Court reopens courtrooms to public on Monday

(David Paul Morris / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) ALCO Superior Court will open its courtrooms to the public and offer expanded clerk office hours starting next Monday.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Trio of candidates for District 3 supervisor to face off in forum

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The three candidates vying for the District 3 supervisor will appear at a forum on Monday, May 2. The forum, hosted by the East Bay Young Democrats, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Up to $97,980 annually: OUSD looking for Special Education teachers and other certified educators

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) is hiring a variety of certified educators including a Special Education Teacher for Greenleaf Elementary School.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Twitter looking to fill Program Manager position

(Leon Neal / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Social media giant Twitter is looking to fill a security position on its risk management team. The role, Senior Security Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Program Manager, involves building risk management and assessment systems, identifying active risks and supporting or leading risk mitigation, among other responsibilities.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO wants your input on its climate plans

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The county is seeking residents' feedback on its draft plan to address sustainability and resilience in its buildings, fleet and services.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Join the Oakland A's with a full-time role off the field

(Noah Graham / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Oakland Athletics are looking to fill a position in the HR department at their spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy