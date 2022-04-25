Free dental care for veterans this Saturday

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Southern Alameda County Dental Society, located in Pleasanton, is hosting a free dental care clinic for veterans.

The event is free of charged but all attendees will be asked to take a COVID-19 test on-site. Each patient will receive a dental screening, a cleaning, an oral health kit and potential treatment of more critical dental needs.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees do not need insurance of any kind. Patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis and registration is required.