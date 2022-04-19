Join the Oakland A's with a full-time role off the field

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ficJt_0fE2Eipr00
(Noah Graham / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Oakland Athletics are looking to fill a position in the HR department at their spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona.

The team is seeking candidates for the full-time position of People Operations Business Partner, Benefits & Baseball Operations in Mesa, Arizona.

The role would include "onboarding/offboarding employees, new hire/termination paperwork, benefits administration, and be the point of contact for People Operations related inquiries at the Arizona facilities," according to the post.

Applicants should be bilingual, have a minimum of three to five years of administrative experience and have substantial experience managing confidential or sensitive information.

For additional information about the position, click here.

